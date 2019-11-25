Winner to get new Figo Contestants in the ongoing entrepreneurial reality TV show, The Next Titan, recently paid a courtesy call on Coscharis Motors at its Ford office in Victoria Island, Lagos.

Welcoming the guests, Abiona Babarinde, General Manager, Marketing and Corporate Communications at Coscharis Group said, “We are excited to support the Next Titan reality show once again. Henry Ford once said that a business that makes nothing but money is a poor business. Therefore, Coscharis aligns with Ford’s objective as a corporate citizen to support Nigeria’s upcoming business owners with entrepreneurial skills that will make a contribution towards the economy and for them to lead by example.”

Coscharis Motors Plc, the sole distributor of Ford vehicles in Nigeria and Ford Motor Company are the official automobile sponsors of the entrepreneurial reality TV show, for the fourth consecutive season.

“Since inception of its participation in The Next Titan, Coscharis Motors and Ford are proud to have given previous winners, over the past four seasons, Ford vehicles to help run their business. This year, the business will continue the momentum and give the winner of Season 6 a brand new Ford Figo.” said Babarinde.

The Next Titan is a platform for young entrepreneurs to demonstrate their talent in business. The primary purpose of the programme is to challenge the public’s perception of entrepreneurship, to awaken the nation’s entrepreneurial spirit, to inspire contestants and viewers to strive for success in business, and become masters of their own destinies.

After a grueling screening process which saw thousands of young entrepreneurs between the ages of 21 and 40 compete for a chance to get into the “House”, 16 participants emerged and have been doing battle in various business tasks, such as strategy, sales, marketing, and promotions.

During the competition, participants and viewers get exposure to real-life entrepreneurial challenges through informal training, and a chance to learn from top business leaders. At the end of the contest, only one will emerge as The Next Titan.

Babarinde went on to say, “Coscharis Motors wishes all participants the best of luck for the competition, We believe that the current contestants will both inspire young entrepreneurs, and educate society on just how much hard work goes into growing a business. They will push themselves to the limit, digging deep into their minds to discover and exhibit their true entrepreneurial potentials. According to the founder of Coscharis Group, Dr Cosmas Maduka, we really don’t know who we are until we see what we can do.”

The contestants were led on the visit by the Executive Producer of the show, Mide Kunle-Akinlaja.