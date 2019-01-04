Another unintended consequence of this system is the over concentration of attention of the sharing of the national cake, which in reality is the revenue from Nigeria’s oil mineral resources to the detriment of increasing the size. The fixation on the equitable distribution of the national cake, which has degenerated to an equitable distribution of loot by the ruling elite and no effort to increasing its size, Nigeria’s fast diminishing oil mineral resources can longer cover the basic needs of its 200 million people. This has provided the perfect setting for citizen financial inequality, inadequacy and insecurity resulting into widespread poverty induced financial malfeasance at the expense of public treasury to achieve basic living standards. By 2015, majority of Nigerians had reached to a consensus about the unsustainability of the status quo and opted for a change. In voting for change, Nigerians vested their democratic choices on Muhammadu Buhari, a man whom they believed was high on integrity, incorruptible and rich in moral authority to reduce corruption in the system to a less than the prevailing incendiary level. However, a lack of knowledge and wisdom on how to channel his integrity to effectively combat the scourge of corruption has seen President Buhari elevate sectionalism to near state policy, thereby deepening the roots of corruption with its branches spreading out wider than ever before. Buhari’s faulty diagnosis of Nigeria’s corruption problem by misrepresenting a deep national malaise as only peculiar to opposition partisans has led to selective war on corruption, which has succeeded in perpetuating the vicious cycle of grand corruption. The politicization of the war on corruption, which has seen dubious clever by half characters emerge as champions of Buhari’ war on corruption, has a direct consequence the happenstance of Okoi Obono–Obla. Reps direct IGP to prosecute Obono-Obla for forgery Initially self-designated as a Special Assistant on Prosecution to President Buhari, but now appropriately addressed as The Chairman, Special Presidential Investigative Panel for the Recovery of Public Property, Obono-Obla who is also an APC chieftain from Cross Rivers state, has since become a poster boy of how not to fight corruption. Always eager to hug the klieg lights, Obono-Obla comes across as a rabble rousing chatterbox; as he often struggles to incoherently put forward his usual cocktail of illogical defence of government glaring selective hence ineffectual so-called war on corruption with falsehood laced with inverted reasoning. For someone who forcefully thrusts himself forward in feat of overzealous overdrive as an apostle of Buhari’s anti-corruption crusade, Obono-Obla’s discernable personality contradictions would soon be unravelled, thereby calling to question the credibility of Buhari’s war on corruption.

Bothering on what many consider as Obono-Obla’s hollow and shallow blabbing on matters of legal jurisprudence, a dig into his academic background became inevitable. Following credible media reports about certain discrepancies in his secondary school certificate as well emerging facts of gross misconduct bothering on harassment, extortion and financial recklessness in his management of the SPIP, the House of Representatives constituted a special investigative committee under the chairmanship of Aliyu Ahman Pategi, to unravel Obono-Obla’s hidden skeletons. Following extensive public hearings and painstaking investigation on the matter, the House committee indicted Obono-Obla for WAEC forgery and financial recklessness. In arriving at this conclusion, the House committee relied substantially on the testimonies of WAEC officials and the auditor general of the federation report, which revealed financial malfeasance at Obono-Obla’s SPIP. In a statement revealed at the end of the investigative hearing, Ahman-Pategi said “whereas the WAEC result (Examination No. 09403/247 May/June 1982] with which Chief Obono-Obla obtained admission and studied Law at the University of Jos as Okoi Ofem Okoi showed that he made five credit passes, including Literature in English, official letters from WAEC dated 11th and 17th April 2018 and signed by Mr AA Okelezue and Mr Olu Adenipekun, respectively, showed that Obono-Obla was absent for Literature in English.” The Deputy Registrar of WAEC, Mr Femi Ola while testifying under oath also affirmed Obono-Obla’s WAEC result, on which basis he was admitted into the law faculty of the University of Jos as well as appointment as the Chairman of SPIP as “altered”, “not genuine” and “invalid”. For a fellow with multiple personality fraudulent disorder, it becomes believable when he is accused of extortion, blackmail and vendetta by some of his suspects/victims. Curiously, Obono-Obla’s reaction to his WAEC result forgery scandal gives more room for speculative guilt. Rather than summon the courage to challenge the assertion by WAEC authorities to the effect that his result is ‘’altered’’, ‘’not genuine’’ and hence “invalid”, or debunk the claim of the auditor general’s report on his financial malfeasance, Obono-Obla as usual has deployed the use of Ad hominem in a futile attempt to deflate this scandalous fraud by calling out the National Assembly for acting on behalf of “looters”.