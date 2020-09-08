To say someone is a musical genius and a phenom in the entertainment industry is no small feat and those are big words not to be taking lightly or thrown around without solid backing.

But when it comes to Nome, one of the fast rising musicians in the industry right now, his case is no different.

The Nigerian South Africa based singer have being cool as a cat and seized the opportunity to let his fans and millions of critic have an insight into the “origin of his sound”.

Ignatius Ehinome Okojie hails from Edo state, Nigeria, a popular tribe in Nigeria known for their proud and robust attitude towards life and these attributes can be traced in his music as well.

His robust and appreciative style of music has its roots deep into the cultural and religious background where he hails from.

The afro pop singer had his early beginning in music as a choir boy from the tender age of eight.

Though as cliché as it may sound he also poses some unique attributes that completes him as a musician.

His old-time konga drumming skills, melodious vocals, deft arrangements, and songwriting abilities have landed him on the spotlight in Cape Town, South Africa.

Nome crafted and released his first Single MULA in 2018 alongside one of the leading African Producer, Kidominant and released another song, HALLELUJAH also produced by Kidominant.

The song was an outstanding record as it is one of victory and a song that has not left the tongues of his fans, even going further to registering Nome as a household name in the city of Cape Town.

Even with a quick rise in his career and with a move to the south side of Africa, despite already winning over the hearts of thousands of fans all over the continent, Nome still stays connected with his roots and allows the afro style of music to be the foundation of his sound.