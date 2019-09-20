Commencing from Saturday, September 21 and for the next 10 weeks, audiences will be treated to a rich and colourful experience of entertainment and culture on MTV Base, as The People’s Hero talent hunt kicks off.

An initiative of Hero Lager beer, the show will air every Saturday with a repeat on Wednesdays by 9pm. It will also air Thursdays on STV by 11pm.

After series of transparent auditions in Enugu and Owerri, which attracted almost 2,000 youths from the Southeast and South-south of Nigeria, the final 20 with singing, dancing, spoken word and acting talent emerged and are set to contest for the grand prize of N7 million, with N2 million and N1 million for the first and second runners-up respectively.

According to the Senior Channels Manager, Viacom International Media Networks Africa, Solafunmi Oyeneye, The People’s Hero reality show would begin with episodes of the pre-audition activations across five states in the Southeast and South-South. The subsequent episodes will feature the auditions in Enugu and Owerri.

Describing the auditions as intriguing experiences the audience cannot afford to miss, Oyeneye said the massive turnout of raw talents and deep knowledge of the culture by the youths as displayed during the auditions were breath-taking. She emphasised that throughout the auditions, it was impressive to see how the youths were proud to celebrate their culture. Assuring the audience of a thrilling experience, the Marketing Manager, Hero Lager beer, Obumneke Okoli, said the show promises not only to be entertaining and exciting, but also to further educate the populace, especially those from the Southeast and South-south on the relevance of their culture to the modern life.

The Country Manager, Viacom International Media Network Africa, Bada Akintunde-Johnson, said MTV Base, which is broadcast in over 100 million homes across Africa, is a potent platform for the new hero to emerge.