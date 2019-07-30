The Pitch, a type of Shark Tank challenge for budding entrepreneurs powered by Sterling Bank, has made its debut on YouTube. The 13-episode show provides aspiring and emerging entrepreneurs with the opportunity to pitch their ideas for seed funding. It fosters innovation and supports new businesses to unleash their potential.

Developed in partnership with the Enterprise Development Centre (EDC) of the Pan-Atlantic University, The Pitch received over 8,000 applications from entrepreneurs across the country. Entries were screened with 1000 applicants benefitting from entrepreneurship training through the EDC learning platform. The training was put together to help beneficiaries develop financial management and corporate governance skills required for their firm’s survival and growth.

Abubakar Suleiman, CEO, Sterling Bank and Executive Producer of The Pitch, said the entrepreneurship course which preceded The Pitch would help all participants grow their companies. “It was a capacity building programme for aspiring entrepreneurs who want to learn about business, and for emerging entrepreneurs who are intent on growing their business.”