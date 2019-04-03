“I shall continue to thank God for the good things He has done in my life through the use of your oil. I was in South Africa for years and was not doing well, at a point; my business started doing well and was booming to the extent that some people thought I did a charm for success. Within a short time, I achieved a lot. However, after I visited my village few years ago, things turned out the opposite side. I sold all my properties and started feeding from hand to mouth. I never believed in charms and amulets but they were used to bring me down. I started borrowing to survive. My story is a pitiable type and there was no place I did not visit for the solution to my problem; everything failed me. I was thinking of taking my life when someone informed me of your column and I contacted you and got instruction of what to do from you. God helped me I got the oil and prayed as you instructed me, and things started changing for good. The moment I finished the prayer, my friend clled me and assisted me with huge amount of money which I never asked for. Again, those that were indebted to me started paying me without any phone call of reminding them. I noticed favour in unexpected manner. Today, God has answered me my prayer and has brought me back to wealth…God bless you for doing this for me…” Mr. Ben A. U . Email [email protected]

Now in verse ten of the same chapter, we noticed the reactions of Christ’s disciples thus,”…if the case of the man be so with his wife, it is not good to marry.” They were very open to their master because the teaching of Christ bamboozled them much to the extent that they said, “if what you say is true, then it would be better for a man not to marry.” Here the disciples being Jewish men who were very familiar with the Old Testament law on marriage and divorce were evidently appealed that Christ would in essence disallow all divorce except in the case of marital infidelity. It seems that God’s view of marriage was much stricter than man’s especially in that male dominated society.

In verse 11, our lord Jesus reacted to the reaction of his disciples thus, “…all men cannot receive this saying, save they to whom it was given” Christ the wise Lord did not call this a “law” rather a saying this is because laws pertain to everyone, without exception. But here he clearly indicated that this “saying” was not for everyone [all men] but for those “to whom it is given” The question is, to whom is it given? The answer is found in verse 12 thus, “for there are some eunuchs of men, and there be eunuchs who have made themselves eunuchs for the kingdom of heaven’s sake. He that is able to receive it let him receive it”.

It is very clear here that our Lord Jesus Christ classified the group of people that can receive this Biblical saying. Can you receive this saying? If you were or [have been] put away by your partner by some reasons other than church man’s concept of fornication, do you believe you have the power to live the rest of your life without any desire for the opposite sex? If your answer is “No’ then you are not a eunuch, does anyone else or even your church traditions have the right to force you to live like one? No one but God, I cannot receive it because the saying is not for me at all. There is no indication that your lovely heavenly father desires it for you.

For the fact that you are divorced does not make your genital or manhood inactive or dead. Some Bible teachers teach thus, when one gets divorced one ought to loose ones sex drive. You and I know that it is untrue it does not happen at all. Never you allow your pastor, Rev.Fr, Prophet, Bishop, Pope, Evangelist etc force anything that is not in accordance with the reality of life unto you.

Christ is not a hypocrite because he cannot establish a law and then turn right round and say, “all men cannot receive this, let those who can receive it do so.” If this is a law everybody must receive it whether the earth men or church men like it or not. One should not be compelled to make himself eunuch when he has not freely decided to do so, it is a matter of personal decision as Paul pointed out in 1 Cor.7. If he has not decided to become a eunuch for the sake of the kingdom, it is not a sin for such a person to remarry, infact he had better remarry! Unless he has the gift and call of making himself a eunuch for the sake of God’s kingdom. If you fail to remarry your own God-given natural gift-the sex organ will keep you in constant tension and vulnerable to Satan’s wiles. May I ask the earthly shepherds, is it lawful to have sexual temptation than to remarry to one’s destined wife?

There are many Christians today who wear mask to hide their true feelings. They come to church and smile at everyone. They look so lovely, so happy on the outside but inside they are hurt or bitter, or destroyed because they have been informed by their earthly shepherd that remarriage is a sin. They will say, “O I and my wife are enjoying our sexual relationship and it is approved by God. But for you to get married again would be adultery. Sorry, just manage yourself like that by praying and fasting.” Such a person is a hypocrite.

I do not believe Jesus ever meant for us to think of remarriage as adultery. Dr. Ken Stewart in his great book: “Divorce and Remarriage” pointed out thus, “…sure if one person, husband or wife becomes sexually involved with another person, that is ground for divorce, that is very clear to me as it should be to you. But I can’t believe that Jesus ever meant to say that remarriage itself is immoral. There is only one in which I will say that remarriage is wrong. If a person gets divorced in order to marry someone else, I will call that immoral, but even then the immorality will be in that persons heart, not in the marriage. The sin was the motive not the action.”