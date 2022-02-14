By Livinus Ukah

Nigeria is a huge country of ethnic diversity and sometimes opinions are weighed in ethnic barometer. Issues are based on ethnic bargaining and that is why restructuring cannot have a quorum in Nigerian politics. There are many issues in Nigerian politics that are on the red line; things that can profit Nigeria but left in abeyance. Nigeria continues to wobble in various opinions to delay her political fortunes. Different political parties use ethnicity to gain spotlight and influence. They use more of ethnicity because it is cozy, motivating and ethnically rewarding. We see Nigerian politics as a politics of Negotiation and sharing what belongs to ethnic groups and not politics of development of a country. It is not where we come together to share common ideas that can lead Nigeria to a competitive world class. Still we are happy to answer the giant of Africa. There are some countries in Africa that used their togetherness in politics without ethnic leverage. They forge ahead and develop their countries. Differences in tribe do not hinder them from forging ahead and put their plans in action.

Nigeria is still living in an alternative reality. How will Nigeria use their sense of togetherness to arrive at the ongoing reality in the 21st century without referring to “what my ethnic group will get or lose”. Life is not always a win-win. Sometimes we lose to achieve greater heights ahead.

Nigerians can now work and earn dollars DAILY from home. Regular individuals can earn as low as $300 daily Find out how it works.

Igbo presidency has nagging issues. We have a flood of words and opinions over this matter. Nigerian dailies are full of statements on Igbo presidency; words that offend the listeners. Words that offend listeners and make them ask if they are still part of the country. Nigeria doesn’t think of industrialization. It is funny that Nigeria has been holding on to the theory of rotational presidency and all of a sudden, it seems that all are in limbo! We hear a barrage of conspiracy theories and dwindling opinions of people on the dailies, e.g Nigerian enemies can be against Igbo presidency. Who are they? Is it the British? If Nigeria cannot make up her mind to have a credible leader from her zoning formula, is it because a gang of people from different constituencies are eyeing Aso Rock and raise ethnic opinions to enable them go there? This is not a parliament. If Nigeria cannot diagnose these opinions for useful development, Nigeria should not take part in world development issues.

Another opinion is that Igbo presidency will bring peace. Nigeria is on speculative politics. Those in the north are still wanting to be in power and talking about the Igbo presidency. Tinubu has declared his intention to run for the presidency in Nigeria. Have the voices of Igbo presidency diminished? Is it a joke? Where does the present government stand? Is the government not a government of Justice and rule of law? Is Nigeria all about gathering opinions and later dump them in the dustbin?. Will Nigeria allow ideological extremism to grow and make her be fighting endless wars coming from regions Instead of focusing on what will bring Nigeria to oneness?

Where is judiciary in Nigeria? Does it use the power of the land to help the citizens? What about the military? Are they all serving the country or are they affected by the Nigeria factor? Are the levels of their alert system useful to the public? It is not surprising that the old boys are surfacing again to power. Some fight for a persona for acceptability. There is an unfinished business in Nigerian politics. Nigerian politics have become a market place of Ideas where you can buy individual. They buy them no matter how expensive they are. They are comforted with the statement “You spend money to get money”. Nigeria always forgets the past. That past that has been lingering around Nigeria must be looked into otherwise Nigeria would be wobbling in various different ethnics opinions that hinder her political and economic progress.

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation, Weak Erection and Small Manhood. Click Here Now .

The Presidency belongs to all Nigerians but the president of Nigeria has not said anything on the lingering issues of Nigeria. His body language is not predictable! Everybody should be involved in solving this maverick issue that should keep Nigeria awake. It is not an issue to play with. It is an issue of injustice that denies the other of their rights. We are now noticing that there is a shift in thinking. All concerns are now on party hence there is a political bargaining. We see Anyim, Atiku and others softening issues to forget the zoning of presidency. Political anxieties are everywhere. Things are no longer at ease. Everyday Nigeria continues to digress and divert from the political obvious. All these political rigmaroles begin to diminish the zoning quest. The dilemma in Nigerian politics is phenomenal.

The politics in Nigeria is full of promise and fail. It has become a way of life. The politics of diversion cannot help Nigeria. The politics of Igbo presidency has built up various conspiracy theories and no one knows where it would end. Nigeria does not know that the world is watching and also observing her incomprehensibility in politics. Nigeria should understand that no one wins in both ways. In the Nigerian civil war, it was said “No Victory, no Vanquished” Has Nigeria forgotten that memorable day that brought us together?

Maintaining the presidency zoning to the South-East without fears would help bring more unity and peace in Nigeria and reduce the lingering secession agitations. IPOB shouldn’t have been there reeling out various dictatorial orders such as stay at home and no consumption of cow meat among other orders. The 2023 presidency would determine the unity preached in Nigeria as Catholic Bishops have stated their stands on the “SIT-AT-HOME-ORDER” imposed by IPOB in the East.

Diplomacy plays prominent roles in issues like this. Mamam Daura’s competency theory on presidential zoning is now triggering various candidates from different zones to indicate interest. The zoning formula has been respected over the years but now competence is preached to provide a level playing field for all. In any direction the race goes, all we need is a peaceful election that would produce a leader that would change the story of Nigeria for good and not a leader that would push us further into economic and political doldrums because we are struggling to come out from the current economic coma.

Monsignor Ukah is a Roman Catholic Priest, Author of many books and a Social Justice/Peace Advocate