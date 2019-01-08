The Pope reminded his listeners of the well-known vices in politics, which have been the bane of Nigeria for decades, including corruption in its various forms, the misappropriation of public resources, the exploitation of individuals, the denial of rights, the flouting of community rules, dishonest gain, the justification of power by force and the refusal to relinquish power. In Nigeria, we have had extreme cases of attorneys-general disobeying court orders, presidents placing law enforcement above the constitution and arbitrary detention of persons and routine contravention of the law of arrests and detention.

The Pope encouraged politicians to pay primary attention to the participation of young people in politics. He observed that when political power aims only at protecting the interest of a few privileged individuals, the future is compromised and young people can be tempted to lose confidence since they are relegated to the margins of society without the possibility of helping to build the future. This tends to contradict the regular recital that the future belongs to young people.

The Pontiff noted that 100 years after the end of the First World War, the world is conscious of the terrible lesson of fratricidal war, and that peace cannot be reduced to a balance between power and fear. To threaten others is to lower them to the status of objects and to deny their dignity. He also observed that as we celebrate the 70th anniversary of the Universal Declaration of Human Rights, the world must renew its commitment to peace at three levels: ‘peace with oneself’ which rejects anger and impatience; ‘peace with others,’ a willingness to listen to others including the poor and the suffering; and ‘peace with the creator’ which entails “rediscovering our individual and shared responsibility as inhabitant of this world.”

We heartily recommend the Pope’s message to all Nigerian politicians and, indeed, every citizen who places value on peace.