Introduction

We want to encourage ourselves on the vital need for unity as believers. This is not to say that we are not united, but to further reinforce it at this time as we do God’s work and anticipate the coming of the Lord, Jesus Christ. When we all respond together at the Lord’s command, it depicts unity.

The early church succeeded so much because they assembled together, were of one heart and one soul.

We need to know the truths about believer’s unity:

There is so much to be gained when brethren work together in unity with total commitment in one heart and one soul.

There is great power released in the service of the Lord when God’s children work in unity.

The profit of synergy goes to work when there is unity …. Of purpose, mind, direction, expectation. Two begin to chase 10,000.

There can be no impossibility when we are of one mind and one language.

Genesis 11:6; “And the LORD said, Behold, the people is one, and they have all one language; and this they begin to do: and now nothing will be restrained from them, which they have imagined to do.”

There is true goodness and pleasantness beyond all explanation when we are of one mind, one soul and one accord.

Psalm 133:1-3; “ Behold, how good and how pleasant it is for brethren to dwell together in unity! It is like the precious ointment upon the head, that ran down upon the beard, even Aaron’s beard: that went down to the skirts of his garments; As the dew of Hermon, and as the dew that descended upon the mountains of Zion: for there the LORD commanded the blessing, even life for evermore.”

When God gave the word and great multitude run with it, the result will ever be glorious. Be it in the call to pray or to win souls, the result will be the same. This is what is needed at such a time. Our disunity is the gain of our enemy.

The gains when believers dwell in unity include:

GREAT REVELATION AND INSIGHT

Daniel 2:17-19 “Then Daniel went to his house, and made the thing known to Hananiah, Mishael, and Azariah, his companions: That they would desire mercies of the God of heaven concerning this secret; that Daniel and his fellows should not perish with the rest of the wise men of Babylon. Then was the secret revealed unto Daniel in a night vision. Then Daniel blessed the God of heaven.”

Definite answers to prayer

Matthew 18:18-20 “Verily I say unto you, Whatsoever ye shall bind on earth shall be bound in heaven: and whatsoever ye shall loose on earth shall be loosed in heaven. Again I say unto you, That if two of you shall agree on earth as touching any thing that they shall ask, it shall be done for them of my Father which is in heaven. For where two or three are gathered together in my name, there am I in the midst of them.”

Release of great power and great grace

Acts 4:31-32 “And when they had prayed, the place was shaken where they were assembled together; and they were all filled with the Holy Ghost, and they spake the word of God with boldness. And the multitude of them that believed were of one heart and of one soul: neither said any of them that ought of the things which he possessed was his own; but they had all things common.”

Acts 16:25-33 “And at midnight Paul and Silas prayed, and sang praises unto God: and the prisoners heard them. And suddenly there was a great earthquake, so that the foundations of the prison were shaken: and immediately all the doors were opened, and every one’s bands were loosed. And the keeper of the prison awaking out of his sleep, and seeing the prison doors open, he drew out his sword, and would have killed himself, supposing that the prisoners had been fled. But Paul cried with a loud voice, saying, Do thyself no harm: for we are all here. Then he called for a light, and sprang in, and came trembling, and fell down before Paul and Silas, And brought them out, and said, Sirs, what must I do to be saved? And they said, Believe on the Lord Jesus Christ, and thou shalt be saved, and thy house. And they spake unto him the word of the Lord, and to all that were in his house. And he took them the same hour of the night, and washed their stripes; and was baptized, he and all his, straightway.”

Deuteronomy 32:30 “How should one chase a thousand, and two put ten thousand to flight, except their Rock had sold them, and the LORD had shut them up?”

Divine strength, protection and insulation

Joel 2:7-8 “They shall run like mighty men; they shall climb the wall like men of war; and they shall march every one on his ways, and they shall not break their ranks: Neither shall one thrust another; they shall walk every one in his path: and when they fall upon the sword, they shall not be wounded.”

Conclusion

BRETHREN unity is needed by all and sundry in our work for God and preparation for Christ’s second coming. We all must be involved with heart, mind, hand and might.

A Call to take a Decision

