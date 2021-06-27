Introduction

“Now unto him that is able to do exceeding abundantly above all that we ask or think, according to the power that worketh in us,” Ephesians 3:20

Jesus is the express image of God the Father. When we give our life to Christ and we live according to the dictates of God, there is a Power that works in us. This power makes us more than ordinary. We are able to do things our natural abilities cannot do. The power we are referring to is the Christ in us, which is the hope of glory. Colossians 1:27. It’s the Spirit of God working in us.

Christ lives in us, though he may not be with us physically. Because Christ lives, we shall live also. Yet a little while, and the world seeth me no more; but ye see me: because I live, ye shall live also. John 14:19. There is a mystical union between Jesus Christ, the Son, and God the Father. In the same manner those of us who have given our lives to Christ, have the Spirit of Jesus Christ living in us, empowering us to do exploits for God’s Kingdom. John 14:20; John 15:4.

The instrument is the word

“Then they cry unto the LORD in their trouble, and he saveth them out of their distresses.” Psalm 107:19. When we speak the word of God or take God’s word back to Him, the seemingly impossible things begin to happen. Hopeless situations are turned around.

God’s word enlightens our heart and gives us understanding, we listen and obey Him. Psalm 119:130. When Jesus conquered Satan in our lives, self and sin were also crucified. He gave us the power of Attorney to do likewise by vicariously using his Name to tackle and defeat every circumstance of life. What we lost through Adam has been restored to us by Christ vicarious death on the Cross.

Understanding and doing Christ’s work

“Verily, verily, I say unto you, He that believeth on me, the works that I do shall he do also; and greater works than these shall he do; because I go unto my Father.” John 14:12.

The primary focus of Jesus Christ while on this part of eternity was to call his listeners to God’s kingdom by calling them unto repentance. Hebrews 1:3. We are told that He went about doing good. Jesus was not sedentary; he did not sit down in a place. He took the message of the Kingdom of Heaven to where the sinners were. Christ did the work of a Missionary. Just to be sure that people understand his message, Jesus used all sorts of images and short stories to illustrate his point. He used common words such as coins, goat, sheep and shepherd, farmer, etc to get across His message. People did not have difficulties in understanding his message.

He came to heal and deliver people from oppression

People’s sickness could arise because of sin. Sin makes man to be vulnerable to the attack of the devil. Sin alienates man from his Creator. Sin is also a tormentor. There was the story of the woman with the issue of blood. For several years, she became an outcast and object of ridicule. A single encounter with Jesus ended her sorrows of 12 years. She put her faith and life on the line by enduring all forms of man-made obstacles and touching the helm of Jesus’ garment. When she achieved her goal, her twelve years of oppression from sickness ended. Mark 5:21-23, 35-43.

His Practical Deeds

Jesus put smiles on people’s faces in general. Our Lord and Saviour Jesus Christ is a problem solver par excellence. He intervened in the marriage of Canaan in Galilee by converting water into a sweeter wine. John 2:11. He prevented what would have been a great embarrassment to the celebrant to a more joyous occasion. John 2:11.

Jairus family with a twelve year’s daughter passing on. Mark 5:21-23, 35-43. Jesus restored joy to that family by bringing to life the precious daughter of Jairus. Because the family experienced Jesus Christ first hand, they would have no choice but believe on him and his mission.

He sets the captives free

And he was teaching in one of the synagogues on the Sabbath. And, behold, there was a woman who had a spirit of infirmity eighteen years, and was bowed together, and could in no wise lift up herself. And when Jesus saw her, he called her to him, and said unto her, Woman, thou art loosed from thine infirmity. And he laid his hands on her: and immediately she was made straight, and glorified God. Luke 13:10-13. Jesus Christ is still in the ministry of setting the captives free.

He provided for the hungry – Matthew 14:13; 15:32-39.

When Jesus sensed that people had followed Him all day long, have not eaten. He performed the miracle of feeding 5,000 people. Jesus has compassion for the lowly and poor.

He calmed the storm in people’s lives – Mark 4:35-41.

As we go through storms of life, Jesus will usually show himself as a shield. Demons screamed at Christ presence. The demons in the body of the mad man of Gadara, screamed when they saw Jesus Christ. Mark 5:1-20. Jesus has promised to calm our storms as we go through life – Isaiah 43:2.

A Call to take a Decision

Beloved, have you entered into personal relationship with Jesus Christ by accepting Him as your Lord and Saviour? If you have not, you need to do so without delay. Inviting and accepting Jesus Christ into your life is the beginning of a glorious and eternally rewarding relationship with God, your Creator. It is a decision you can never regret as you walk with Him faithfully and consistently for the rest of your life. Surrender your life to Jesus Christ today by acknowledging that you are a sinner. God sent Jesus Christ to die for you and as you confess your sins to Him, He will forgive you so that you will not have to be punished for the same. Ask Jesus Christ to cleanse our with His precious blood, deliver you from sin and Satan and empower you by the Holy Spirit to henceforth live above sin and live totally for God from now on. You can write and share your testimony via [email protected]

