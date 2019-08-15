Nwagboso Kosisochukwu

On the day sleep escaped my eyes,

I went to the balcony to kill some flies,

I sat and searched my spirit for a thousand thought to grind,

But my father saw me through his blind.

What my son, kept you so bored?

He asked; I am here painting my world,

He searched his mind and found no word,

He then stretched his hands and prayed to God.

God, this is my son!

He said; he is simply my sun,

Open his eyes to see the world,

But be his light and be his all,

May he understand once and for all,

The very bold letters on the wall.

I have given birth to him through his mum,

He is here in this world not to mourn,

You have given him a brain,

You have given him a farmland and rain,

You have given him animals and grain,

Let him use them for his gain.

He is only a boy,

Do not make his life void,

Do not make his plans foil,

Nor his dreams null.

You have given him a brain

So he would disturb you not;

A strong heart you have given him

That he would not panic in matters so slim,

Beautiful hands and legs you have given him,

That he may work out food for his life.

Dear God,

You created him like yourself

That you will not live his life for him;

A head that thinks,

And a heart that decides,

Do not push him around,

For some of his wills simply allow,

Strengthen his muscles to fight his wars,

Show him his own stream that he may fish in his shores,

But do not control his life,

Do not do for him what he can do,

Do not give him money,

Do not choose his friends

And never choose his wife

And never build him a house

Rather give him wisdom, bridle his tongue

Give him good ears and eyes, give him strong hands

Show him the way;

If he thinks, bring good thoughts close

And lead his understanding

So that you will be proud of him when he builds

And happy for him when he makes money

And make him light amidst his friends.

Oh God!

Whenever he brings touch to search for wealth,

Friends and wife,

Be his light,

Whenever he makes effort, bring success,

Whenever he digs, keep gold close,

If he walks manly, bring girls close

And if he talks godly, let a wife hear;

And when he goes to sleep

Rest his mind;

Give him nice dreams and visions.

And when he wakes up, quicken his spirit,

But never work for him,

Give him rain and fertile ground,

And when he works, let it yield to the sky.

Dear God,

You have given him tears,

You have given him knees,

And you have given him a nice voice,

When he cries, soften your heart,

When he kneels, draw close your ears,

When he voices his prayers

Answer him.

When it is for thanksgiving, be proud of him,

When it is for direction, give him your map,

If it is for pains draw your sward,

If it is for forgiveness, anoint his head,

And if it is for help, stretch your hands,

If it is a complaint about evil,

Send your angels and show your face.

And if finally he knocks on the pearl gate,

Open for him and give him eternal rest