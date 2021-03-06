Dark and lovely actress, Opeyemi Adetunji has bemoaned the pains she went through for fame.

The actress cum producer came into the limelight eight years ago and has featured in a number of blockbuster Yoruba movies including Omo Alhaja, and Omo Ijoba among others.

In a recent encounter with Inside Nollywood, the Ile Ife, Osun State-born role interpreter recalled her nasty experiences as a TV personality. “A male fan almost kissed me in public. He said I kiss very well in movies and so he has been looking for me to kiss. Another issue with being famous has to do with my private life. Everybody wants to know what is going on in my life. Even my social life, I can’t post just anything or write comments anyhow to avoid misinterpretations.”

The curvy actress also revealed some of the challenges she encountered for being naturally endowed. “I’ve always loved my body since my growing up days. The only issue I have with my boobs is that sometimes they are too big for a dress. Aside that, no other disadvantage of having big boobs, I love them. They never made me have low self esteem; my mum taught me to love myself.”