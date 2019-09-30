Moses Akaigwe

Take a look around on the roads today, and you will see Sport Utility Vehicles (SUVs) everywhere. That wasn’t always the case. For years, sedans, wagons and hatchbacks ruled the roads, and were for many customers the only options when buying a new car.

But since the birth of the SUV segment in the 1950s and 1960s, these flexible and capable vehicles have become more and more popular.

The increasing popularity of SUVs can be attributed to many changes in the segment. Improvements in engine technology and a better understanding of aerodynamic design have helped to increase their efficiency to passenger-car levels, saving owners money over the lifetime of the vehicle. There have also been dramatic improvements in safety, making SUVs some of the safest cars on the road.

Another key aspect is design: People want to buy a vehicle that looks like it’s ready to take on the world.

Ford has been designing and building SUVs for almost as long as the vehicles have existed. Over that time, Ford’s design team has learned what customers are looking for in an SUV and refined the design process into an art form.

What makes an SUV?

Countless individual elements go into distinguishing an SUV from other vehicles. These elements can be emphasized or toned down depending on the intended customer and segment.

At its heart, a Ford SUV needs to be both capable and versatile, and the design plays a major role in presenting that image. Even more than most cars, SUVs are bought because of the emotions they evoke and the doors that they open–SUVs give drivers the opportunity to go almost anywhere and do more than other vehicles.

The design of a Ford SUV usually begins with a basic silhouette. Designers need to have an idea of a vehicle’s size and shape before they turn their attention to the finer details. At this stage the designers are already targeting specific customer requirements.

For example, if the vehicle is expected to primarily be used in the city then a smaller silhouette will be important to help the customer maneuver in busy traffic. Whereas if the vehicle is targeting a customer with a passion for the outdoors then a bigger, wider silhouette will be important to improve the vehicle’s off-road capabilities.

The natural stance of an SUV is also much bolder than that of other vehicles. Increased ground clearance, a raised driving position, and more aggressive approach and departure angles are all classic hallmarks of Ford’s SUV DNA.

Some smart design tricks can even make smaller vehicles, such as compact SUVs, maintain a feeling of toughness. Bold, horizontal lines across the front can help to make the vehicle look wider, more powerful and firmly planted. Greater ground clearance adds to the sense that a vehicle can go anywhere and tackle any terrain.

In the 50 years since the original Ford Bronco was released, designers have built up a wealth of knowledge about what SUV customers are looking for. They know that at its core, an SUV should be a perfect blend of the capability and functionality of a truck, with the style, comfort and drivability of a passenger car. Now, a look at The Design of Ford’s SUV Family made available in the Nigerian market, along with other Ford vehicles, through Ford’s representative, Coscharis Motors Ltd:

Everest. The Everest’s wide stance and bold front end immediately give an impression of its capability and impressive off-road credentials, while the chiseled, sculptural curves of the exterior hint at the refined interior within.

At first glance, Ford’s design DNA is most visible in the bold, inverted trapezoidal grille that firmly places it within the global One Ford family of vehicles.

The muscular hood, integrated headlamps and front bumper convey the Everest’s power and rugged capability. A silver skid plate underneath the front bumper and the aggressive approach and departure angles give further clues as to the vehicle’s off-road prowess.

EcoSport. The fluid,dynamic and refined lines of the EcoSport are clearly defined by Ford’s global design DNA.

A wide hood sweeps into sculpted bodylines, conveying a dynamic spirit of energy in motion. Modern, slim headlamps frame a high-mounted trapezoidal grille.