On behalf of the entire family, HRH Igwe Gerrald Obunadike Mbamalu,Eze Ojoto III wish to express profound appreciation to all who supported and encouraged us through this celebration of Queen Mother, Late Chief Philomena Egochukwu Mbamalu,LSM. Your selfless love, kindness, gifts and prayers made a huge impact in our grief. May God Almighty bless you all.