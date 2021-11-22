We live in overly explicit sexual world. That to a large extent is responsible for the preponderance of rape cases reported daily in this country. Many innocent lives have been seared for life because of rape, whether they are culprits or victims.

Sadly, nobody talks about Sister Grace, a common victim of open rape. Many know her and some preachers dwell much on her beauty. She is enchanting and captivating but, unfortunately, she has led many astray. Not that she intentionally seduces anyone but she’s like a glowing damsel whose charm blows siren anywhere she goes. Some people get so charmed by her beauty they miss their steps and fall into a ditch.

Sadly too, some pastors have joined the train of drooling admirers. They fantasise and romanticise Sister Grace and adorn her in alien clothing, hence setting her up for abuse. Once you embrace their Sister Grace, you’re doomed. Sin has no effect upon you anymore because their Sister Grace covers you. Really?

Breaking News, Nigerians can now work in Nigeria and get paid in US Dollars Click here to apply today .

That is why I squirm when some people talk about Sister Grace. I become suspicious because they see her as escape route from sin. This is where many unbelieving believers miss God. They think that seed sowing can atone for a careless Christian life, forgetting that simple obedience is better than sacrifice. To them, once saved, saved forever.

Sister Grace is heartbroken because they have dubbed her immoral and worldly. They have poisoned sweet Sister Grace but she refuses to be buried.

Oh, how sad! Preachers are now helping Satan to fight God and they call it ministry, claiming that if a man confesses Jesus Christ as His Saviour, grace still covers him if he falls into sin. Yet people eventually troop to hell from that ‘church’ because unlike the Berean Christians, they don’t want to read the Bible to know the Truth and so, swallow the toxic teaching of this ‘pastor’. He tells them that God does not care about sinfulness; God cannot discipline a Christian because Jesus has paid the entire price and thus, sin is no longer a problem. Nevertheless, Matthew 1:21 said the major reason Jesus came was to save us “from” sin, not to leave us “in” sin.

Nevertheless, you are following a pastor that doesn’t know God or even simple Bible truths and you think all is well? You are following religious leaders that are teaching you how to bow to idols and to commit fornication with a licence you call grace?

Paul asks: What shall we say then? Shall we continue in sin, that grace may abound? God forbid! How shall we, that are dead to sin, live any longer therein? (Romans 6:1-2).

The devil now speaks through satanist ‘pastors’ from polluted altars, varnished pulpits and satellite television channels, saying that once you confess Jesus, your lifestyle thereafter does not matter.

You say, “I am the righteousness of God in Christ” but the perversion in your spirit doesn’t know that righteousness ought to always make one to live right. You can’t be the righteousness of God and be smoking, womanising, masturbating or indulging in sundry unholy vices.

Pay Day is near when the leader, the led or misled shall be rewarded for their deeds on earth. The lifestyle you choose shall speak for you.

“He that is unjust, let him be unjust still: and he which is filthy, let him be filthy still: and he that is righteous, let him be righteous still: and he that is holy, let him be holy still.” Revelations 22:11.

Once saved is not always saved; ask Hebrews 10:38. Ask Demas that drew back from following Apostle Paul. Ask Lot’s wife that escaped the fire of Sodom but looked back and became a pillar of salt.

You can lose your salvation if you don’t walk daily with the Master in obedience to the Holy Spirit.

Grace is a beautiful gift of God any grace that gives you licence to sin is a disgrace.

Is your pastor’s pulpit pulling you out of the pit of sin or pushing you into the pit of iniquity? As for the hypnotised members and all grace-abusing preachers, repent NOW and follow holiness. Those who doctor the work of grace shall be kicked out by the Spirit of Truth.

“For the grace of God that bringeth salvation hath appeared to all men…

Teaching us that, denying ungodliness and worldly lusts, we should live soberly, righteously, and godly, in this present world…Looking for that blessed hope, and the glorious appearing of the great God and our Saviour Jesus Christ.” Titus 2:11-13.

Sweet breeze courses across Imo North

Salving sweet breeze is coursing through the hitherto coarse grounds of Imo North Senatorial District, otherwise known as Okigwe Zone. Until a few months ago, the zone was derelict, tucked into obscurity until the Distinguished Senator Frank Ibezim dared the impossible and plucked the area from the jaws of jackals.

Without reciting the litany of goodies Ibezim has brought to the area in his very few months in the senate, including the recent N500000 Covid-19 Relief Loan, it is heart rending that there are still incorrigible naysayers, who would not stint to pull the wool over common sense and reason.

They have refused to acknowledge the catalysing seeds of the new Okigwe Zone. Never in the history of representation in the zone had any senator come close to what Ibezim has done within a very short while.

Reacting to the unsavoury noises, one of Ibezim’s aides, Obinwane wrote: “In every democratic set up, it’s the right of constituents to demand accountability and scorecards from their representatives at all levels of government. And as a representative of the people, Distinguished Senator Frank Ibezim, DSFI, understands the need to interact with his constituents back home, and assist them with access to basic needs and services.

“Thus in fulfillment of one of his vital campaign promises to the good people of Okigwe Zone, DSFI set up Constituency Offices in each of the Six (6) Local Government Areas of the Zone.

“These offices are well equipped and functional, with experienced Constituency Officers, Secretaries and other staff on duty Mon – Fri. The Offices serve as Info/ Recruitment Centers for employment and skill acquisition trainings for Constituents, with the addresses, locations and contact persons for the LGA Offices were duly publicised, and constituents advised to freely call or walk into any of the offices for necessary info, enquiries and other relevant services required from the Senator.

“Team SFI doesn’t respond or join issues on social media with people fixated on political shenanigans and ‘jagbajantis’. Sensible and good hearted Okigwe people are not unaware that such people are armed with nothing but hatred, anger, lies and blackmail.

“Even one irreparable complainant called the N500, 000 Covid-19 Relief Loan facilitated by DSFI as “wash wash”. To a Carpenter with a hammer, everything looks like a nail.

“Meanwhile, beneficiaries of that life changing empowerment programme are laughing the serial blackmailer to scorn because more than 100 constituents of all classes across the six LGAs have received the fund with grateful heart and gratitude to DSFI.

“The problem of irreparable complainants is not a lack of understanding. It is a lack of love for truth. There is nothing stated here that they don’t know. They just have a different set of preferences and mindset…

“Finally, the measure of who we are is how we react to something that does not go our way. DSFI has graciously exposed the inadequacies of bitter politicians within us. People need to understand that hatred, unnecessary anger, and primitive blackmail are not legacies. They’re unjust, ungodly, unchristian and un-Igbo.”

What a testimony of service! Pregnancy can only be denied when the bump is still latent and the woman prancing about still claiming to be a virgin. However, a time comes when even the blind takes notice and no one can hide it anymore. This is evident in Ibezim’s service delivery to his people.

The senator knows this and has vowed to remain resilient.

So, apparently responding to his traducers, he said: “We are never going to abandon the seeds of our progress no matter what the situation may be.”

Latest Jobs in Nigeria (Graduates/Non-graduates). Click Here to Apply .

Certainly, that’s the way to go; when the time comes, Okigwe people will tell who served them better.

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation and Weak Erection. Click here .