Many, like this writer, would agree after critical observation of happenings around the world that, indeed the real CHANGE hascreptinto the world like a thief in the night and, before the house owners could figure out what was amiss, the thieves had carted away many of their belongings, including their most cherished property, and even disrupting their peace, thereby disorganising and scattering the house, consequently changing the outlook of the entire house.
This scenario painted graphically represents what is presently playing out around the world.
Unlike the political ‘Change’ that President Muhammadu Buhari promised Nigerians, it is evidently clear that the real Change has dramatically and drastically changed human living and lifestyle. The real change has changed every basic template of life, from religion, economy, education, health and socialisation, entertainment, etc. The new Change is practically mandatory, com- pelling mankind to always discuss its activities.
Every minute, discussions are centred around COVID-19. It turns out that COVID-19 is the real Change.
In his message to Muslims in Nigeria recently, President Buhari acknowledged this change when he said the coronavirus caught the world off guard and changed the way Muslims celebrate to mark the end of the Ramadan fasting period.
Indeed, the COVID-19 pandemic came and forcefully changed the world’s pattern of doing things. It has changed school programmes, political atmosphere and religious activities.
This is the real Change. From every indication, those who helped the President to articulate his political campaign catchphrase did not carry out a thorough exercise before arriving at the word “Change.” It appears they did not sincerely believe in the catchphrase and its efficacy. Change, as presently relates to COVID-19, is an enforcer. It is energised spiritually, which makes it look mysterious and invinsible. The word sounds pragmatic and could also be likened to militarisation of some sort. Change is fast and immediate as shown by COVID-19. No wonder, there is no part of human existence that has either not been changed or rearranged to conform to the new arrangement. There are good, bad and ugly aspects of the change situation.
Let us start from the Presidential Villa, Abuja, where routines and protocols have changed. The President no longer offers visitors the exclusive presidential handshake neither are close contact photoshoots approved any longer. Even meetings with his ministers are now carried out via teleconference. Visitors have drastically trimmed down. Surely, the President would be counting on his exit day to come faster, as COVID-19 has made political leadership very boring, frustrating and uninteresting.
A visit to most of the offices in the Federal Capital Territory attests to what the real Change is all about. The new system of alternating services whereby all the junior workers are placed on indefinite leave while the seniors are encumbered with the workload has changed office ethics. Also, most markets now have a different pattern, where specific days are allocated for business, with stern instruction to keep the rules of social distance before executing any business and ensuring the use of face mask.
The education sector got the real Change, as all students around the world were sent home and e-learning system introduced. Many isola- tion centres have sprung up for casualties of COVID-19.
Whenever there is a true introduction of change, there must be political and social rearrangements, with attendant casualties. These are people who willingly disobey simple rules or mistakenly, out of no fault of theirs, found them-selves attacked by the foot soldiers. Many in this class eventually get freed from the stronghold of the wind of change. The situation is different in homes. COVID-19 has won back to families husbands who unilaterally used to keep late nights. It has helped to curb consumption of alcohol and other misdemeanors that go with nightlife.
So also are ladies of easy virtue that are winding up their activities. Clubbing and other associated high-life are completely out of the normal agenda. The real Change has come. Parents have no option than to keep close tabs on their children and organise their families. The real Change has also changed security personnel. The normal bribery and extortion are no longer in vogue as even suspects and complainants have no money to offer. The change has affected the purchasing power of every Nigerian. Indeed, the true Change has come. Policemen, for fear of the instant wrath of COVID-19, have resorted to the old church method of collection using a long stick tied to a small bag, thrust at commercial drivers and motorcyclists to drop their “COVID-19 offerings.” What an ingenious way of practicing corruption!
We have seen the real Change in action. Man is usually not amenable to change. He must be forced to adapt to change. When, in 1983, the duo of Buhari and Tunde ldiagbon seized power as military rulers, the change they introduced to Nigeria was forceful; although many detested the raw implementation, nonetheless, aspects like “War Against Indiscipline” would have helped the country in battling acts of criminality and corruption that have bedevilled the country till today. When change is introduced, it must be enforced for better results. Buhari’s present “Change” mantra lacks bite. It has been watered down by democracy.
To help Buhari, COVID-19 has negatively and effectively brought change to governance. Social life has drastically changed. It is either companies and private institutions are down-sizing or adopting other measures to cope with the harsh economic realities of the day. Last week, this writer visited a private hospital to continue with his routine medical checkup. Surprisingly, the entire system had changed. Everything was done at arm’s length. The doctor was no longer in his cubicle but in an open hall. Nurses and security guards conducted temperature checks and intense questioning, as if one was applying for a job. The true Change has finally come. Creating opportunities for creative people, while lazy ones are turned beggars.
The pandemic has its bad, ugly and good aspects. The ugly side is when those beloved to us are snatched away by death, and the bad aspect is when items and money meant for the implementation are siphoned fraudulently, while the good part is when people seize the available opportunity to reactivate their thinking faculty and add value to both their community and nation. By this act, they will see such a situation as an opportunity to enhance their skills. After all, it is a globally accepted adage that “necessity is the mother of all inventions.”
NOTICE: Security File urges every reader to keep safe and observe social distance, not forget- ting to wear your face mask regularly.
