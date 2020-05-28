In his message to Muslims in Nigeria recently, President Buhari acknowledged this change when he said the coronavirus caught the world off guard and changed the way Muslims celebrate to mark the end of the Ramadan fasting period.

Indeed, the COVID-19 pandemic came and forcefully changed the world’s pattern of doing things. It has changed school programmes, political atmosphere and religious activities.

This is the real Change. From every indication, those who helped the President to articulate his political campaign catchphrase did not carry out a thorough exercise before arriving at the word “Change.” It appears they did not sincerely believe in the catchphrase and its efficacy. Change, as presently relates to COVID-19, is an enforcer. It is energised spiritually, which makes it look mysterious and invinsible. The word sounds pragmatic and could also be likened to militarisation of some sort. Change is fast and immediate as shown by COVID-19. No wonder, there is no part of human existence that has either not been changed or rearranged to conform to the new arrangement. There are good, bad and ugly aspects of the change situation.

Let us start from the Presidential Villa, Abuja, where routines and protocols have changed. The President no longer offers visitors the exclusive presidential handshake neither are close contact photoshoots approved any longer. Even meetings with his ministers are now carried out via teleconference. Visitors have drastically trimmed down. Surely, the President would be counting on his exit day to come faster, as COVID-19 has made political leadership very boring, frustrating and uninteresting.

A visit to most of the offices in the Federal Capital Territory attests to what the real Change is all about. The new system of alternating services whereby all the junior workers are placed on indefinite leave while the seniors are encumbered with the workload has changed office ethics. Also, most markets now have a different pattern, where specific days are allocated for business, with stern instruction to keep the rules of social distance before executing any business and ensuring the use of face mask.