After months of shutdown induced by the global coronavirus pandemic, it is heart-warming that the Federal Government has approved the reopening of all schools across the country. However, the resumption of academic activities in these schools will be based on strict observance of the COVID-19 guidelines on reopening of schools. The government has also warned that any school that fails to comply with the safety guidelines will be sanctioned. We recall that these schools were closed in February this year to check the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic. With the decline in the number of new infections in the country, the government has deemed it necessary to reopen all schools. However, this does not mean that the pandemic is over.

According to the Minister of Education, Mallam Adamu Adamu, all Federal Government Colleges or Unity Schools will reopen on October 12. The reopening of schools came on the heels of discussions with stakeholders in the education sector and development partners.

“We have consulted widely with stakeholders in the sector including the Association of Private Schools, Provosts of Colleges of Education, Rectors of Polytechnics, Vice Chancellors of Universities, State Governors, Commissioners of Education and development partners on the matter and secured their support and cooperation,” Adamu stated.

The minister also called on state and private schools to come up with plans to reopen their schools. It is worrisome that the Federal Government was not specific on when the universities, especially those owned by it will reopen for academic activities. The same applies to its polytechnics and colleges of education. The ongoing strike by the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) and looming strikes in polytechnics and colleges of education over workers’ remuneration and other welfare issues may likely disrupt the reopening of these schools.

State governments are also enjoined to settle all industrial disputes in their tertiary institutions to ensure that they reopen soon. Without addressing these issues, it is not likely that normal academic activities will take place in these higher institutions. The condition of some state universities is deplorable and something urgently must be done to change the narrative. Some of them do not have adequate infrastructure and equipment for effective teaching and learning. The situation affects the quality of their graduates and their chances of getting jobs.

Many of them are not well funded by their owners, to the extent that their workers are owed for months. These are some of the issues that must be resolved before these schools can reopen. We also urge proprietors of private universities, polytechnics and colleges of education to put adequate measures in place to ensure their quick reopening.

They must also ensure that their workers are adequately equipped and motivated before the resumption of academic activities. Although teachers in private universities do not normally embark on strike, their employers should ensure that they are well remunerated. Moreover, they must make the learning environment conducive.

To enhance safety in the schools, the Federal Government has reportedly deployed about 60,000 Environmental Health Emergency Volunteer Corps (EHEVC) to cover all primary and secondary schools in 774 local government areas across the country. While this measure is commendable, we think that the number is not enough to do the job. For effective coverage of these schools by the EHEVC, the government must substantially increase the number.

State and local governments can also form their own EHEVC to complement the ones sent by the Federal Government. Also, the Minister of Environment, Dr. Mohammad Abubakar, has advised Environmental Health Officers (EHO) to set up environmental health clubs in schools to ensure effective compliance with the COVID-19 guidelines. We think that his timely advice must be heeded.

We welcome the reopening of all schools in the country and urge all the stakeholders to ensure that the prescribed safety guidelines are strictly observed. It is worth stating that the reopening of schools does not in any way mean that the COVID-19 pandemic is over.

Rather it calls for more vigilance and adherence to all COVID-19 protocols such as washing of hands, use of sanitisers, social distancing, wearing of face masks amongst others. Above all, let there be enough water and sanitation facilities in all the schools as well as adequate open spaces for gathering and outdoor activities.