All is set for a grand premiere of the much-awaited reality TV show, The Residence Afrika, which comes up in March 2022.

Produced by Africa Network Entertainment Limited (ANEL) and tagged: ‘The Quest Edition’, the first season of the show will make its debut next year March with 24 contestants from Africa competing for the grand prize of $500,000.

Speaking at the media unveil in Lagos recently, the chairman of ANEL and executive producer of The Residence Afrika, Kelechi Freeman Ukadike, said the reality show will promote African culture and air on local platforms for viewers globally.

“There is a possibility for the contestants to win more than $500,000 because they will all have the opportunity to showcase their knowledge, talents and business skills throughout the show, especially during brand tasks,” he stated.

On his part, the Project Manager of the show, Chuks Anyaduba, said the goal is to curb political upheavals and misunderstandings created by cultural diversity. “This will be achieved by showcasing and harmonizing the value systems of different ethnic groups in Africa on the show,” he affirmed.

Also speaking at the event, movie star Jim Iyke said, “After two years of planning and preparation, the show’s first season will be aired in Africa and around the world including the United States and the United Kingdom. Preparations are being made to drive engagement and publicity via digital platforms globally. Organisers are also working on ensuring viewers can vote for their favourite contestants by purchasing credits via digital solutions like Paypal, Flutterwave and Bitcoin.”

Viewers will be able to watch the show on The Residence Afrika app, which will be available on Google Playstore and App Store. They can also have direct conversations with the contestants and choose their star contestant of the week, every week of the show. Auditions are open to Africans irrespective of status, gender and background. All contestants will apply online: https://theresidenceafrika.com/.

The launch party had in attendance personalities like Solomon Oyekunle, C Classic, Jim Iyke, Uti Nwachukwu, Melvin Oduah, Chuks Anyaduba, DJinee, Jay One, Wilma, Hero Daniels, and Moses Inwang among others.

