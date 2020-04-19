The resurrection power is the distinguishing feature of Christianity from other religions on earth. Every other great religion on earth has had its founder born, lived, died and was buried on earth. The testator of Christianity, Jesus Christ, was born by a virgin, lived, died, was buried and resurrected with an open tomb till date as evidence of his resurrection. He is worshipped as God because he lives forever. Only God has the ability to live forever. Christianity forbids its followers from worshipping any dead person because God can never be held captive by any power including the power of death. Jesus is the testator of the new testament because he voluntarily gave his life and accepted to be crucified on the cross for mankind. The Bible made it clear that without the shedding of blood, there cannot be a new testament; there cannot be the remission of sin. Hebrews 9:16-17 said “For where a testament is, there must also of necessity be the death of the testator. For a testament is of force after men are dead: otherwise it is of no strength at all while the testator liveth”. This is why the death of Jesus is the greatest gift of God to mankind and the day of the crucifixion is called Good Friday.

From the creation of the earth, God has always shown an irritation to sin and has always punished the earth whenever sin comes to a head. He drove out Adam and Eve, the first couple he created on earth, from the garden of Eden because of sin. They chose to obey Satan rather than God and was driven out of the glorious garden and demoted from being the children of God to being the slaves to Satan. He destroyed the whole earth with water because of sin and spared only the household of Noah because he alone was found righteous. He destroyed Sodom and Gomorrah because of the sin of homosexualism. He destroyed the nation of Israel, His own people, and sent them to exile because they forsook their God and lived in abominable sins. He is the same yesterday, today and forever. Although He is a merciful God, but He is also a just God. If God does not punish sin today, He will apologise to Satan, Adam and Eve, the entire earth and the nation of Israel.

At a certain point in the existence of mankind, man became hopeless because man could not find a solution to sin. The Bible says that all have sinned and come short the glory of God. Unfortunately, the wages of sin is death. Since all men have sinned, it then meant that all men have been condemned to death and hell already. There was only one solution, the sacrifice of a righteous man who had no sin of himself to pay for so that he can pay for the sins of others. Nobody was qualified in the whole world to do this, until Jesus, the Son of God in heaven, willingly volunteered to come down to earth to deliver mankind and the earth from the bondage of sin, sorrow and Satan. He volunteered to be the sacrificial lamb. Revelation 5:1-9 said among other things, … “And I beheld, and, lo, in the midst of the throne and of the four beasts, and in the midst of the elders, stood a Lamb as it had been slain, having seven horns and seven eyes, which are the seven Spirits of God sent forth into all the earth … And they sung a new song, saying, Thou art worthy to take the book, and to open the seals thereof: for thou wast slain, and hast redeemed us to God by thy blood out of every kindred, and tongue, and people, and nation”. To be a partaker of this great sacrifice, one has to accept Jesus as personal Lord and Saviour and receive the power to become a Son of God and also receive the power to apply his blood to overcome every power of darkness and Satan including the power of coronavirus. John 1:12 says “… as many as received him, to them gave he power to become the sons of God, even to them that believe on his name”, while Revelation 12:11 says, “And they overcame him by the blood of the Lamb, and by the word of their testimony…”.

The darkest part of the night always precedes the morning, the dawn of a new day. In my entire life, this has been the darkest Good Friday and Easter I have seen. Virtually the whole world is locked down because of an invisible virus called coronavirus. Everybody is celebrating the Passover, Good friday, Easter masses and prayers in their homes. Mecca, Jerusalem and the Vatican are not spared. Churches and Mosques are closed. It is obvious God wants to introduce a new era in the world and the world will never be the same after the advent of the coronavirus. The most powerful human being on earth, Donald Trump, the President of the United States of America, said that he would open the shut down US economy by Easter. Easter turned out to be the zenith of the number of deaths in US. God is simply saying that He has the final say on earth not man. We must learn from henceforth to look up to the Powerful God for the solution to world problems, not the Powerful men on earth, for vain is the help of man when God has decreed a thing. Lamentations 3:37 says, “Who is he that saith, and it cometh to pass, when the Lord commandeth it not?”, Isaiah 14:24 says, “The LORD of hosts hath sworn, saying, Surely as I have thought, so shall it come to pass; and as I have purposed, so shall it stand”.

We must learn that when sin comes to a head, God appears with judgement on earth. How come the virus started in China but it’s causing more havoc in Europe and America. In Africa, South Africa is the worst hit. These countries, ordinarily, have the best health care systems on earth, yet they are registering the greatest number of deaths. Could it be that most of the nations that have approved sodomy as a national way of life are receiving the greatest hit from the invasion of this virus? If God will not punish the sin of sodomy, He will apologise to Sodom and Gomorrah. This is an admonition that all nations must go back to God in repentance. Those that have not joined in this legalization of sodomy should not do so and those that have legalized sodomy should reverse it to avoid the wrath of God. Some spiritually blind people will soon opine that there’s no scientific basis for this postulation. Is there yet any scientific solution to coronavirus? In the absence of that, let them accept my unscientific but spiritual solution. In any case, I simply asked a question.

Above all, the era of Church as defined by physical location seems to be coming to an end. God wants to fulfil His promise in Jer 31:31-34 where He said “Behold, the days come, saith the LORD, that I will make a new covenant with the house of Israel, and with the house of Judah: Not according to the covenant that I made with their fathers in the day that I took them by the hand to bring them out of the land of Egypt; which my covenant they brake, although I was an husband unto them, saith the LORD: But this shall be the covenant that I will make with the house of Israel; After those days, saith the LORD, I will put my law in their inward parts, and write it in their hearts; and will be their God, and they shall be my people. And they shall teach no more every man his neighbour, and every man his brother, saying, Know the LORD: for they shall all know me, from the least of them unto the greatest of them, saith the LORD: for I will forgive their iniquity, and I will remember their sin no more. In John 4:21-23 Jesus confirmed this to us when he said, “… believe me, the hour cometh, when ye shall neither in this mountain, nor yet at Jerusalem, worship the Father … But the hour cometh, and now is, when the true worshippers shall worship the Father in spirit and in truth: for the Father seeketh such to worship him”. This does not mean that people should stop attending physical church after the coronavirus. God is using this lockdown to teach us that we should stop playing church but start playing the righteousness of God. He is more interested today in personal purification and worship and family altar than hypocritical congregational worship. He is saying that on the resurrection morning after your physical death when you will stand alone with your creator to answer for your actions on earth, your church or pastor cannot save you. What will save you will be whether you accepted His salvation which He gave you free of charge on the cross of calvary on a good Friday through Jesus, and consequently repented and forsook your sins, obeyed His words and worshipped Him in truth and spirit forever. This is the whole message of the resurrection morning. Whatever you are seeing today will not consume you because when the destroyer will see the blood he will passover you. Just believe. Happy Easter in arrears.