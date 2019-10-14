The recent closure of Nigerian borders aimed at checking smuggling may be counter-productive if it is not urgently reviewed. Although the measure might have yielded much revenue to the government, it has also led to rise in the prices of staple food items. Government had on August 19, announced the closure of all land borders in an operation tagged “Ex-Swift Response.” The operation supervised by the Nigeria Customs Service, Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS), the Police and military personnel was coordinated by the Office of the National Security Adviser. In taking the decision, government had argued that the activities of smugglers were threatening the attainment of self-sufficiency in basic food items, especially rice production.

While we do not discountenance the importance of checking smuggling, the sharp rise in the prices of basic food items is unacceptable. Available statistics show that there are about 1,500 identified land borders in Nigeria out of which only 114, covering 4,000 square kilometers, are manned by security agencies.

Also, Nigeria has international land borders of about 4,470 (2,513 miles) with neighbouring countries and a coastline of 774km, which are largely unmanned. Data from the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) indicate that over half of the rice that Benin Republic imports is sold in Nigerian markets despite the restriction placed on rice importation since 2016.

All the same, we believe that the indefinite closure of the borders should be quickly reviewed to stem the rising prices of essential food items. The latest Consumer Price Index (CPI) shows that food prices across the country have risen by over 65 per cent. Prices of staple foods affected include rice, frozen chicken and others. The closure of the borders has pushed food prices above the reach of most Nigerians.

The situation has been worsened by the decline in the disposable income of many Nigerians. Without doubt, Nigerians are feeling the pangs of the border closure. A 50kg of rice formerly sold for N12, 000 now sells for between N20,000 and N22,000. A carton of frozen chicken that hitherto sold for N7, 500 now sells for N13,000. Unarguably, the drive for food security and the protection of local food production is a commendable effort. It is also a fact that Nigeria’s annual rice import bill of N356billion is outrageous. Rice smuggling is a threat to local rice production. Nonetheless, the policy of ensuring food sufficiency should be done in such a way that it will not adversely affect the citizenry.

Therefore, the Federal Government should have ensured self-sufficiency in rice production, before closing the borders. With the closure of the borders, the local rice is nowhere to be found. Government should have considered making the local rice available in sufficient quantities before shutting the borders. But it did not do so. The claim that we are sufficient in rice production has been proved wrong.

Government’s protectionist measures the world over achieve their objectives best when they align with broader objectives to uplift the people. We doubt if the government did a cost-benefit analysis as it affects the welfare of the people before shutting the borders. Local manufacturers are worried that they will continue to record huge losses as the borders remain closed. Many companies may also face imminent collapse as they rely on West African market for additional sales.

While self-sufficiency in food production is laudable, it needs strategic planning through sustained economic diversification. Considering Nigeria’s increasing population and declining purchasing power, government should put emphasis on agriculture with significant budget allocation. The N83billion voted for the sector in the 2020 budget is grossly inadequate. Greater attention should be paid to small-holder farmers, who constitute the highest percentage of those engaged in agriculture. This will increase the number of jobs available in the agricultural and industrial value-chain. It will also reduce rural poverty. Although the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has, through the Anchor Borrowers’ Programme, done well in this regard, more should be done to boost local rice production.

Government should review the border closure policy in view of its negative consequences. It should not wait until rising food prices worsen the level of poverty in the land. We recall that a similar incident occurred in 2016 when President Muhammadu Buhari was forced to order the release of 10,000 tons of grains from the National Strategic Grain Reserve to mitigate the increase in the prices of food items. Let the government be sensitive to the plight of the people.