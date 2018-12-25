The 2019 presidential election of Nigeria is just about two months from now. One recurring matter among the opposition political parties, especially the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), is the possibility of the incumbent President rigging the election.

The opposition parties keep on nursing the fear of rigging even when President Muhammadu Buhari, has repeatedly promised a free and fair poll.

Many local and international Non-Governmental Organizations (NGOs) who are also strategizing and sensitizing Nigerians on the best ways towards ensuring hitch-free polls come 2019. With all that, many Nigerians expect that things would go well. But in spite of the promises of the President and the visible efforts of the NGOs to ensure seamless elections, the opposition parties are still seriously drumming the allegation that the election would be rigged.

I mused over the allegation when it was raised earlier this year and subsequently on some other occasions where politicians have re-echoed it.

The oppositions’ unabated expression of fear of rigging the 2019 is no longer a matter to be ignored. Just last Friday, one of the spokespersons of the PDP, purportedly released a statement that was circulated online alleging that INEC, in cahoots with Buhari, was plotting to use ‘secret’ voting centres outside Nigeria to rig the presidential election. This is, to say the least, preposterous.

When did INEC make the move to create polling centres outside Nigeria after registration of voters within the designated places in the country? I believe that with our extant laws, INEC cannot take such a decision unilaterally, without recourse to the National Assembly or throwing the matter to public debate through the mass media.