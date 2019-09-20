There are people who succeed in life because they happen to be at the right place at the right time. Soccer buffs know that a football striker has a greater chance to score a goal if they get the ball in the 18-yard box. If you are well positioned and have what it takes, you can easily succeed where others struggle in vain.

In dealing with the subject of locational position, I’d make reference to some relevant Bible stories to drive home my point. Some disobedient angles are now held in chains of darkness beneath the earth because they left their location in the heavenly places where God placed them-Jude 6, It is good to be in the right location .It makes success easier. Many people have their location, which could be a marital home, church, country, town, office, or family. Some leave for another location and sentence themselves to a life of struggle

They move from failure to failure, instead of grace to grace. When things get so bad because of their migration to a wrong place and are unable to apprehend their blessing, they get a beating by the rod of the devil. Paul the Apostle almost lost his life because he went to Jerusalem; Jonah almost died because he ran away from Nineveh, his place of assignment.

You may be struggling right now because you are in the wrong profession, doing the wrong thing, or perhaps, you are in the wrong relationship. Some old friendships have to be terminated because they no longer have any value. Don’t hestitate to do away with expired relationships; they may be a hinderance to your progress.

Millions of people migrate from their countries, cities, communities to other places they consider to be greener pastures, and there’s nothing wrong with that, if you make the right move, or if such movement is divinely inspired. If you are not on track, you may be hindered if you are fortunate to be alive. Thousands die of frustration because they change to professions in which they have no natural aptitude or comparative advantage. They see others making it as importers of cars or other merchandise and join the crowd.

Lacking in the skill or requisite knowledge of that trade, they end up as misfits. This is not the work of the devil or some enemies. Now, let us look at some Bible stories. Paul the apostle succeeded because he knew he was called to the Gentiles. Peter was called to the Jews (Gal. 2:7-8). Who are you called to? You must identify your calling.

Some people may be called to certain individuals as helpers. Silas, Luke, Titus and Timothy succeeded as Paul’s companions. Just serving Paul gave them their break. If they had ventured out to set up their own ministries like many people do today, they might not have succeeded. The disciples of Jesus succeeded because they stayed with their master till the end. The only one, Judas, who rebelled, ended up in destruction.

People often find it difficult to make a change, and change is the only constant in history. Crucial changes made at the right time could make a difference; a man like Joshua succeeded because as the aide to Moses, he was loyal and God himself appointed him upon the demise of his boss. Joshua was well positioned. If you sell a product, find out if it is in demand in your location. Otherwise, look for another place where people need your product or services. You can change jobs or location if you have divine approval for such movements.

God told Moses, “You have stayed long enough on this mountain. It is time to move” (Deut. 2:3). Joseph had a similar experience when he took baby Jesus to Egypt when Herod was after the kid Messiah: Matt. 2:19-21. Changing location is in order, if divinely inspired.

In the normal course of business, you have to let your head rule your heart. We know that the Fulani herdsmen deal in cattle. So, you cannot sell cows to them. You don’t sell fish to fishermen or at fish farms. Nobody sells chop sticks to Nigerians because we are not Chinese. If you could perceive that you are hindered because of wrong location, pray for divine direction, God will lead you to your place of assignment. We have seen how soccer players change clubs and become instant superstars. Some others change clubs and fail to click. It’s all about the right location. We can hardly exhaust this subject. Tied to location is timing.

Timing is crucial: Some do things before their appointed time. Jesus said this much at a wedding ceremony at Cana of Galilee. His mother noticed that they had ran out of wine and called on Jesus to help. Even though He obliged, the Lord made it clear that His hour (time) had not yet come to do such things. (John 2:1-11). Yet, He turned water into wine, and if you read the scriptural reference here, you would see that this was the beginning of His public ministry. Many ministries have failed because they launched out too soon. When you step out of the will of God or His timing, you may not succeed. This applies to every one in every vocation, and all businesses, etc.

Weekend Spice: – No testimony without a test-Pastor Mathew Ashimolowo.

Ok folks, let’s do it again next Friday. Stay motivated.

•Ayodeji is an author, conference speaker/pastor and life coach. He could be reached at [email protected] and 09059243004 (SMS only)