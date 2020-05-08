The CEO and Creative Director of Everything Beautiful by Aisha Ochuwa (EBAO), Aisha Ochuwa, who is adjudged to be a fashion sensation and jewelry queen, has declared categorically that the right piece of jewellery always gives you a wow effect.

In an interview, the Legal Practitioner turned fashion and jewelry entrepreneur made her point.

“The right piece of jewelry always turns heads and makes you stand out in the crowd. It is worth noting that for you to have a WOW effect on people whenever you step out fully dressed, your choice of outfit determines the kind of jewellery you would wear to match. The occasion you are attending also matters a lot’” she said like a true expert who knows her onions.

For Aisha, unlike most persons who have boxes of pieces of jewellery but do not know what jewellery matches with the outfit they plan to put on for that occasion, that has never been a problem because she has come to understand that different occasions require different outfits and consequently matching jewelries through her years of experience in the jewelry business driven by her passion from her childhood to her University days.

Sharing her experience and knowledge, she revealed that, “Before I started my fashion business, I have always chosen with great care and deliberateness, the piece of jewelry that matches my outfits for the different occasions I attended.”

She gave the secrets of using your jewelry to give people the wow effect both for the ladies and the gents.

“For those who are dark in complexion, you should use gold colour while those that are light in appearance should use silver-gold to complement their skin colour. If you are attending a dinner or a ball, you can put on long earrings with a matching set of necklace and bracelet. If this is an evening event, you should put on jewellery with sparkling touches that glitter in the light, and you would look outstanding. You can even add brooches to your outfit.”

“People will admire your jewellery when it is visible to the eyes and not covered by your clothes. Putting on anklets on a dinner gown or jeans trouser would only make you look out of place, and putting on waist beads under a dinner gown is a waste.”

AISHA went further to talk about the right jewelries for traditional occasions:

“For traditional marriages, burials or other cultural ceremonies, it would be best to appear in native attires to showcase one’s culture and identifying with your people. For your native attires like etibo or other traditional wears depending on the dress style of your people, they should be accompanied by those beautiful beads for hands and neck.

As a final note, Aisha said in addition to the above that your hairdo, body size and shape, facial and bone structure also play vital role in the selection of jewelries to be worn on your outfits.

From our interview with Aisha OCHUWA, the EBAO Boss, we can say in summary that, for you to put on the right piece of jewelry for the WOW effect, you must put into consideration, the occasion or event you are attending, the time, and your outfit as a guide in your choice of jewelry.