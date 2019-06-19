Sound education is often said to be the bedrock of the society. But keen followers of development in Nigeria’s education sector especially in the last few decades, are worried that the country has been making progress but in the reverse order. Nonetheless, pundits have not forgotten to also point to how some teachers and other key players have made a huge sacrifice in ensuring that there is no total collapse in the education sector, which is referred to as the engine room for economic transformation. One of the passionate Nigerians, who have given his all in ensuring that the narrative is changed for the better, is Bassey Echeng Bassey.

When Cross River indigene of Akpoha-Ekureku village in Abi Local Government Area was born on JULY 25, 1969, little did many know that a teacher per excellence was born. As gathered, from a humble beginning and persistent hard work, he has risen to become a voice that is sought after by students and institutions of higher learning cutting across national and global communities. According to his colleagues and students (past and present), Bassey has made teaching and learning not only easy but much simplified as far as his discipline (mathematics) is concerned. Some simply believe that he is born to impart knowledge in others and nothing is capable of removing this ‘calling’ from his adrenalin adrenaline

Bassey, a philosopher of Computational Mathematics and Informatics from Kuban State University, Krasnodar, Russia, has distinguished himself in the academic circuit and to the admiration of all. More significant about him, is the fact that he has mentored and still nurturing thousands of students, yet remain unassuming and focused in achieving his goals. With a Master degree (M. Sc.) in Industrial Mathematics, Federal University of Agriculture, Makurdi and Bachelor degree (B. Sc.) in Mathematics/Statistics, University of Calabar, Calabar, Nigeria, he is a quintessential lecturer and presently the Co-coordinator – Head of Pre-degree Programme, Cross River University of Technology, Calabar, Nigeria. He is regarded as a dexterous researcher in infectious diseases through mathematical modeling and optimization theory, haven published and as an author of well over 30 articles in reputable journals including ‘monographs’ and textbooks. His stride in this area have of recent been rewarded haven been appointed “Senior Researcher at the World Institute of Mathematical Laboratory and Application.”

His works has gained over 299 citations with 10 h-indexes. His research interests include but not limited to: mathematical modeling, numerical methods; simulation analysis, mathematical methods, computer technology and complexes of programms. Over the years, it has been discovered that whatever he does, he does so with all his might and due diligence. This feat has earned him series of invitations as “Organizer/ Speaker” in over 6 (six) international conferences, cutting across USA, Europe, and Asian countries.

Although he is yet to be in the top hierarchy of the university, his name resonates the four walls of the Department of Mathematics, Faculty of Physical Sciences and, indeed, across the highly revered Cross River University of Technology.

The enthusiastic teacher, who is fluent in English and Russian languages, was a former lecturer of the IBB College of Agriculture, Obubra, Cross River State. He displayed uncommon fitness in the classroom between 2000/2003. Having had a stint at the College of Agriculture and leaving behind an unbridled zeal to work more than his pay, it became clear to many that Bassey, has something extraordinary to offer in educational sector. Since then, he has steadily blazed the trail even as he remains unwavering and re-energized by the day.

Over the years, there are many publications to his name – scientific monographs, scientific articles, patents to mention but a few. The breakdown is as follows: Publications: 30 – research works, of which 21 – scientific research publications with 20 articles in foreign journal of high impact factor, two articles in the list of foreign journals recommended by the higher attestation Commission of the Russian Federation and one national publication. Others are six publications in international conferences and received four certificates of participations. Bassey belongs to Professional groups such as Society for industrial and applied mathematics (SIAM), Philadelphia, USA; and a member of NMS – Nigerian Mathematical Society (NMS), Nigeria.

Some of his works are “On optimal control model for treatment of dual HIV-parasitoid pathogen infection” – Journal of Bioengineering & Biomedical Science; “Optimal Control Model for Dual Treatment of Delayed Type-II Diabetes Infection in Human Population” – Open Science Journal of Mathematics and Application; “Optimal Control Dynamics: Control Interventions for Eradication of Ebola Virus Infection” – International Journal of Mathematical Sciences and Computing; “Dynamic Optimal Control Model for Dual-Pair Treatment Functions of Dual Delayed HIV-Pathogen Infections” – Journal of Mathematical Sciences: Advances and Applications; and “Numerical Methods of Lyapunov Control Function (LCF) for De-replication of Dual HIV-Pathogen Infections” – Open Science Journal of Mathematics and Application.

Others include: “Quantitative Approximability of Optimal Control by Linear Programing Model for Asymptomatic Dual HIV – Pathogen Infections” – International Journal of Scientific and Innovative Mathematical Research; “Dynamic Optimal Control Model for Periodic Multiple Chemotherapy (PMC) Treatment of Dual HIV – Pathogen Infections”; “Quantum Optimal Control Dynamics for Delay Intracellular and Multiple Chemotherapy Treatment (MCT) of Dual Delayed HIV – Pathogen Infections” – International Journal of Scientific and Innovative Mathematical Research; “Optimal Control Model for Immune Effectors Response and Multiple Chemotherapy Treatment (MCT) of Dual Delayed HIV – Pathogen Infections” – SDRP Journal of Infectious Diseases Treatment and Therapy; and “On Mathematical Model of Transmission of Ebola Virus: Impact of Control Intervention” – International Journal of Advances in Computer and Electronics. There are many of Bassey’s work, too numerous to mention, of which have formed a bedrock for a larger community of students, teachers, and researchers across the globe.

On national Conference/Workshop, his name is not also found wanting. Apart from being an active participant of Capacity Building Workshop for Mathematical Sciences Lecturers in Tertiary Institutions, Abuja, held June 21 – 25, 2010. He was also, a delegate at the 2nd Young African Award in Mathematical Sciences 2009 and International Conference of Mathematical Sciences, Abuja, December 8 – 12, 2009.

He has meticulously written so many textbooks, which are widely consulted by students, teachers and all lovers of science across the country and through international communities. Some of the notable books are: “Mathematical Dynamics of Viremia Treatment in HIV-1 Infected Patients”, published internationally by “LAP Lambert Academic Publishing”, Germany as well as “Optimal Control Theory for De-Mutation of Dual HIV-Pathogen”, published also in Germany by “Scholars’ Press” with both publishers falling into the trademark of International Book Market Service Ltd, members of OmniScriptum Publishing Group, Germany.

The weight of his textbooks, which cut across mathematical and medical sciences, can be measured by the fact that international books sellers/distributors of the likes of AMAZONS, MORE BOOKS, and BARNES AND Noble have assumed sole distributors via online demand (www.morebooks.de, www.get-morebooks.com , www.amazon.com, or www.barnesandnoble.com).

Satisfactorily, his academic achievement this far can be explicitly traced routinely to his research interests, which cut across mathematical modeling, numerical and simulation analysis, mathematical methods, computer technology, complexes of programms and modeling of infectious diseases. At this point, one would certainly, be tempted to wonder if the erudite lecturer has time for fun or extra-curricular activities. But to the best of admiration of his ardent followers, it is shocking to know that Bassey is a great player and lover of good football , chess and scrabble. Yet, the teacher and academia in him won’t let him be. Thus, part of his leisure is also spent on reading and research projects, haven supervised and still supervising a number of undergraduate projects works. Therefore, it may not be wrong to say – working with such an intellectual being, will always leave hallmark of excellent for generation unborn. Do we say such a man need a broader environment to further prove his worth? Definitely, Bassey has chosen to let the world decide.