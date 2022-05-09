From Charity Nwakaudu, Abuja

Dr Kenneth Ifekudu (Agbalanze Onyekachukwu na Ozubulu) is the Chairman of Diamond Leeds Limited and CEO of other multinational groups of companies. He is an entrepreneur, investor, and philanthropist, who hailed from Ekwusigo Local Government Area of Anambra State.

Born in Enugu in April 1979, Kenneth Ejiofor Ifekudu hails from Ozubulu in Ekwusigo Local Government Area of Anambra State. Chief Kenneth Ifekudu has not always been rich and wasn’t born into a wealthy family either. His story might not be the conventional from-grace-to-more-grace kind, but it has elements of grass and plenty of grace. Most importantly, his growth into a billionaire is documentable.

Here is how he rose from working as entry-level staff in a bank to a top banker, and today the owner of a leading multi-national construction and servicing company.

Chief Ifekudu’s rise – in the beginning

Kenneth Ifekudu started his early career in a bank, which wasn’t very lucrative then. After earning his B.Sc in Marketing at Nnamdi Azikiwe University, Awka in Anambra State.

Chief Kenneth Ifekudu – not unrecognised

Chief Ifekudu has been recognised as an African Business Leader at the 2021 edition of Africa Value Awards. He also got honoured as Most Innovative Man of the Year in 2021 by The Prestigious Motivational Awards.

In 2022, Eminent Magazine named him as one of the Most Influential Igbos alive.

Chief Kenneth Ifekudu – Always Giving back

For over a decade, he has been empowering young people and widows in Ozubulu and other parts of the country, his love towards the less privileged ones is next to none and his contribution to St. Christopher Catholic Church Abuja and other churches across the country is worthy of commendation and emulation.

The success story of the billionaire has been called so many things: grace, favour, opportunity, and hard work. All these are true but Agbalanze Onyekachukwu na Ozubulu considered “God’s Grace” as the major factor in his success today.