Paschal Uche Ejikeme (born December 14, 1975), better known by his stage name Etcetera Ejikeme, is a Nigerian Singer, Songwriter, Social activist, Columnist and Radio Personality.

Born in the Niger Delta town of Warri, Delta State to a father David Ejikeme, who was a Prison Warder and a mother, Cecilia Ejikeme, who was a petty trader, Etcetera had to fight to achieve his dreams of becoming a musician.

In 1998 Etcetera Ejikeme discovered his talent for music as a member of St. Joseph Catholic Church Kirikiri Town, Apapa Lagos, Youth Organisation Band.

“My journey into music started in 1998. That was the year I stumbled into music. A Musician wasn’t what I had dreamt of becoming as a child growing up in the Prison barracks.

“It was around the year 1998 that the then Catholic Arch Bishop Of Lagos Diocese, Cardinal Olubunmi Okojie gave his blessings that complete musical instruments can be used within the premises of the the church and during Mass services in Lagos Archdiocese.”

“Before then, what we used were congas and tambourines and clapping of hands.

I was a member of the Catholic Youths Organisation of St Joseph Catholic Church Kirikiri Town Apapa, Lagos at the time. And the organisation bought a complete musical set and formed The Catholic Youth Band. Even though none of us members of the Organisation could play any of the instruments.

He continued, “On the day we chose to launch our instruments in the church, we hired professional instrumentalists to play the instruments for church members and guests to have a feel of the real deal. Of what they would be enjoying henceforth during church services.

“But when the hired instrumentalists came and saw the calibre of guests at the launch, they decided they aren’t going to touch the instruments until we increased their money. We thought they were being petty and chose not to succumb to their cheap blackmail.

“And true to their word, they walked out on us. And due to the embarrassment, we decided to learn how to play our instruments ourselves. We employed a music tutor for members who were interested in learning how to play any of the instruments.

“I chose to learn how to play the piano. With daily rehearsals, I became good at it. That was how the music bug hit me, and I said to myself, why not music? Instead choosing a career path that I would find boring and unenjoyable. And I had already fallen in love with playing the piano. And that was how my music career was born.”

He later began pursuing a musical career in 2000 by enrolling to study music at MUSON (Music Society Of Nigeria) in Onikan, Lagos.

In 2004 Etcetera Ejikeme hooked up with OJB Jezreel and Joekaynie to record his first studio song Michelle, that gained nationwide airplay. That same year, he recorded two more songs, Love Should Last and Life For You.

In 2007, he met Steve Babaeko through a friend and signed to X3M Music on a three year and two albums contract that expired in 2010.

His first album titled Etcetera, was released in 2007 and Michelle, the first single off the album won the HipHop World Awards for Recording Of The Year.