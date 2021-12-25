At 24, pretty and enterprising Grace Chizioma Okezie already defined her mission, which is to promote local content with excellence in Africa’s beauty care sector. Driven by an indescribable passion for her profession, the young patriotic hairstylist is inspiring and leading some women of Africa to embrace world-class local hair care content made with excellence in Africa. Equipped with nearly a decade practical experience as a beautician and a testimonial bag that boasts of her well-reputed professional certifications, including Diploma in Makeup Artistry and Headgear Arts obtained from the prestigious CVI Institute, Okezie is pioneering an uncommon expertise in transforming local hair into world-class wearable wigs in Nigeria, selling them within Nigeria and exports them to make them satisfy wig lovers across Africa and even beyond while boosting the inward flow of foreign exchange to the country.

For her patriotic efforts, Okezie, who runs Graceeycurls Enterprise, a Lagos-based one-stop shop for all things beauty, was recently honoured by the West African Youth Council with the much-coveted Nelson Mandela Leadership Award of Excellence and Integrity. The council also enlisted the petite quintessential lady to the league of other leading young people in Africa who have distinguished themselves as exemplary in their respective professions. She also received a certificate, a diplomatic ID card and a specialized automobile plate number to ease her cross-country movements across the ECOWAS region. The visionary go-getter has also recently veered into the real estate sector, where she is already making a visible impact.

