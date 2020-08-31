Prince Ekene Okam is a native of Etiti village in Enugu Agidi in Njikoka Local Government Area of Anambra State.

He was born into the family of Eze Ogbo Orimiri Okam, the first warrant chief of Enugu Agidi.



Prince Ekene studied at the Anambra State University Uli Campus where he graduated with a Bachelors degree.

As a young man with focus and foresight, his entrepreneurial skills immediately paid off as he built an empire which has proven to be one of the fastest growing business empires in the South East.

As a man of goodwill, Prince Ekene Okam’s spirit of benevolence has always been evident. To attest to this, his philanthropic gestures over the years earned him the name “Ala na-azu nwa” meaning “the breast that feeds the child”. His attachment to the youths and his desire to make them better people in the society has also earned him the name “Eze umu okorobia” (king of the youths).

Over the years, Prince Ekene Okam has lived up to his title as Eze umu okorobia. One would not be wrong to think that this also informed the establishment of Erokam Empire. Erokam Empire is a one-stop business spot for entertainment and showbiz.

With a special interest in Music, Movies and Photography, Prince Ekene Okam has succeeded in building an empire that connects with the 21st century youths while also creating a pathway to wealth for them.

Erokam Empire is located within the New Haven axis of the Enugu metropolis and is unarguably the biggest entertainment house in Enugu.

According to Zig Ziglar, “humility will open more doors than arrogance ever will.” This quote forms Prince Ekene Okam’s life philosophy. As a successful young man, Prince Ekene is not one who goes around blowing his own trumpet.

His humility is seen in his relationship with the numerous youths he mentors and also via his philanthropic activities. This notwithstanding, Prince Ekene has been recognised by a lot of organisations for the positive impacts he has made and is still making in the society. Some of which include;

• NUJ award as Enugu Young Entrepreneur of the Year

• Alumni Association award to Erokam Empire as Outstanding Record Label of the Year

• Rotary Club of Ekulu CB Humanitarian Service award to Prince Ekene Okam on the Installation Ceremony of 34th President, Nov 2018

• Enugu State Artists Association of Nigeria award to 042 Industrial Achievers award to Erokam Empire as Best Record Label of the Year 2019.

The personality of Prince Ekene Okam is one to emulate as he is an embodiment of generosity, sacrifice and love. Prince Ekene Okam is happily married with a son.