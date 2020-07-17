The Football journey of Haruna Zambuk Garba, a Nigeria International soccer star has been a Roller Coaster.

From Gombe State to Malta, Haruna Garba started his football career in Nigeria before his life changing move to Europe.

From a local club in Nigeria, Haruna Garba joined Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL); Gombe United.

It all started for him as a child, who has a deep passion for soccer. Which led him to join friends in his then Estate to play street soccer. Filled with football skills, Haruna Garba also played in school as an amateur team called Brazil. As a team, they were winning games and competitions at different levels. The team was so good then and regarded as the best around town. One game led to the other and he joined Texaco.

“I scored two goals for the team (Texaco) in my fist game even as I came in as a substitute. Those goals helped us to win the game and I became one of their favourites.

After 3 years, I moved from Texaco to another team called Yarma Light. They are both in same city where we played a pro league and luckily for me, the second year Gombe United came along. After that, I was scouted by Finnish agents and that was how I moved to Europe,” he recalled.

After joining Gżira United on loan from Djurgårdens IF in January 2018, Gzira made the deal permanent in May 2018. Haruna Garba then joined Sudanese club Al-Hilal on loan. In June 2019 he moved to Nemzeti Bajnokság I, joining Debrecen.

The 26 year old super striker has unarguably made a huge impact in the football world just like his role models who he says are, ‘Strikers Fernando Torres, Zlatan Ibrahimovic, Thierry Henry, and Juventus star Cristiano Ronaldo’.

Haruna Garba has high hopes of someday wearing the green and white Nigerian Jersey and playing for his dear country.

He squeals, “It would be nice to play for the Super Eagles of Nigeria. In fact, playing for the Super Eagles will be an honour and a dream come true for me. That’s the pride of every player to play for their respective nations. I want to make my country proud with soccer.