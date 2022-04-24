And his name through faith in his name hath made this man strong, whom ye see and know: yea, the faith which is by him hath given him this perfect soundness in the presence of you all.

After Jesus rose from the dead, the apostles began to enjoy the fruits of His resurrection by using the inheritance which He received as joint-heirs with Him. We are joint-heirs with Jesus and as joint heirs, we share in the authority vested on the name of Jesus.

There is a miracle action of exercising faith in the name of Jesus. Simon, while narrating the source of the miracle that made the cripple man in the temple healed, attributed the healing to faith in the name of Jesus. Faith in the name of Jesus is the key to experiencing the miraculous. The name of Jesus was vested with authority by God the father, after our Lord Jesus rose from the dead.

Philippians 2:9 records that God highly exalted Jesus and gave Him a name that is above every name that at the mention of the name of Jesus all things in heaven, on earth and under the earth should submit to that name. God commissioned the name of Jesus to be the believer’s tool for changing situations and regulating everything that has a name. We are expected to rule and reign in life using the name of Jesus. Many Christians are not using that name in faith. They call the name but they do not expect anything to happen.

When you speak to a situation in the name of Jesus, and you believe that you shall have what you say, you shall certainly have what you say. Faith believes and speaks. The spirit of faith is ‘I believe therefore have I spoken.’ Peter believed in the fact that if He spoke to the crippled leg in the name of Jesus, he would be healed.

He acted in the spirit of faith by speaking in line with what he believed and he got exactly what he believed. God wants us to begin to exercise faith in the name of Jesus. That name can open closed doors. It can heal and deliver. One reason why many Christians have not been receiving answers to their numerous prayers is because almost all, if not all of what they pray about, they are not supposed to be praying about them. Rather, you are supposed to be speaking in authority to those mountains and problems in the name of Jesus.

Stop those ineffective prayers that you have been doing for a long time now. By now, you should have known that something is not right. God is not deaf that He cannot hear. Most times you do not receive because you are praying amiss. Believe in the power in the name of Jesus and start using the name of Jesus to command those mountains and problems to move out of life. Stop talking to God about the problem and start talking to the problem in the name of Jesus.

Colossians 3:17 says “And whatsoever ye do in word or deed, do all in the name of the Lord Jesus, giving thanks to God and the Father by him.” Paul in his writing to the Colossians, admonishes us to speak and do all things in the name of Jesus. Everything you say, you should say it in the name of Jesus. Everything you do, you should do it in the name of Jesus.

Can you imagine what will happen to a lot of people if everything they say, they say it in the name of Jesus? When you listen to the words of most people you will notice that they are far out of line and are actually responsible for their troubles. Make a commitment that everything you say, you will say it in the name of Jesus. When you do, immediately wrong confessions will stop, because if you say things like ‘I am so depressed, I feel like nothing is working in my life, my whole world is upside down and so on.’ Imagine saying all that in the name of Jesus.

When you speak words that you cannot put the name of Jesus on, you actually weaken the kingdom authority vested in your human spirit. When you begin to say things that you want to come to pass in the name of Jesus, your spirit-man becomes confused and deceived to think that you also do not really mean for those things to come to pass.

This is what James was referring to when he said “If any man among you seem to be religious, and bridleth not his tongue, but deceiveth his own heart, this man’s religion is vain.” You deceive your heart and weaken its power if you speak words which you cannot put the name of Jesus on.

It is important to control your tongue. If you can’t say, ‘I am sick’ in Jesus name, then do not say, ‘I am sick’ at all. If you cannot say, ‘I am broke in Jesus name,’ then do not say, ‘I am broke’ at all. If you cannot say, ‘I will deal with that brother or I hate that brother in Jesus name’, then do not say it. If you cannot say, ‘I know it is my aunt that is the cause of my problem in Jesus name’ then do not say it at all. If you cannot say a word in Jesus name, then do not say that word at all. Discipline your tongue to only speak words in the name of Jesus.

Jesus is the high priest over every word you speak. He is supposed to take every word from your mouth and present it before God. Words are spirit, they do not die. Be careful what you say because Jesus said even idle words which we speak in form of jokes we will give account of them before God on the day of judgement. Matthew 12:36… “But I say unto you, that every idle word that men shall speak, they shall give account thereof in the day of judgment.”

Last Line: Have you ever wondered what it means to give your life to Christ and be saved? Are you born again? God sent Jesus to die for all your sins so that you will not have to be punished for the same. To be saved means to simply accept Christ Jesus as your substitutionary sacrifice for your sins and to make him lord over your life. Surrender your life to Christ today by asking Jesus to forgive you your sins; ask Him to come into your life and to make you a new person. If you are facing challenges and require counseling/prayers do not hesitate to contact me. I will be willing to assist as much as I can.