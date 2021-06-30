From Stanley Uzoaru,Owerri

A sibling of Nnamdi Kanu , Kingsley Kanu, has revealed how his brother and leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) was arrested and returned to Nigeria.

According to Kingsley Kanu, contrary to speculation, Nnamdi Kanu was arrested in Kenya where he claimed to have visited from his base.

Kingsley who disclosed this through a statement by the spokesperson of IPOB, Emma Powerful, has described the arrest as unlawful and an extra rendition, following the alleged roles played by the officials in Kenya.

He therefore called on the British government to save his elder brother whom he said had both Nigeria and British citizenship but has since according to him rejected his Nigeria citizenship.

He lamented that his brother has been subjected to most violation of international law and therefore seek assistance from UK.

“News has reached Mazi Nnamdi Kanu’s family that he has been unlawfully arrested in Kenya, detained and has subsequently been the subject of extraordinary rendition from Kenya to Nigeria where he is now detained.

“My brother Nnamdi Kanu demands the right to self-determination for Biafra. Self-determination is the right to that underpins the United Nations. Because Biafrans support Nnamdi Kanu’s call for Biafran self-determination, my brother has now been subjected to the most serious violations of international law.”

“Whilst visiting Kenya, Nnamdi Kanu was detained and handed over to the Nigerian authorities who then flew him to Nigeria.

“My brother has been subject to extraordinary rendition by Kenya and Nigeria. They have violated the most basic principles of the rule of law. Extraordinary rendition is one of the most serious crimes states can commit. Both Nigeria and Kenya must be held to account. I demand justice for my brother, Nnamdi Kanu.”

Nnamdi Kanu holds both British and Nigerian citizenship. Nnamdi Kanu is Biafran, not Nigerian. He has rejected his Nigerian citizenship.

“The British High Commission in Nigeria must insist upon my brother’s immediate release. They must guarantee his safety and security. Nnamdi Kanu must be returned home to the UK to his wife and his sons who live here.

“The Foreign Secretary, Dominic Raab, must make clear to the Nigerian authorities that they will not tolerate the unlawful detention of British citizens and that the UK Government condemns the Nigerians and Kenyans for undermining the rule of law.

” Foreign Secretary Raab must be clear. There will be consequences for those who resort to extraordinary rendition. The British Government must insist upon justice for Nnamdi Kanu.” He stated.

Breaking News, Nigerians can now work in Nigeria and get paid in US Dollars, click hereto apply today.