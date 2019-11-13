Introduction

In the last three parts, we have incisively discussed this vexed issue. This national conversation has found the Church wanting in many respects. Its glaring inability, if not incapacity, to live up to its scriptural, doctrinal and spiritual roles and needs of God and the people have been excavated and thrown up. We have challenged the Pulpit, the cassocked labourers in the Lord’s Vineyard, the Congregation and the civil society in general. Today, we shall draw curtains on this discourse, with possible suggested panacea. Kindly read on.

CHURCH LEADERS WHO PEDDLE FALSEHOOD SHOULD BE EXPOSED! (continues)

What if a person used even stronger condemnatory language, saying: “Woe to you, theologians and clergymen, hypocrites! because you shut up the kingdom of the heavens before men; for you yourselves do not go in, neither do you permit those on their way in to go in. . . .” How would they feel? Would such language immediately cause you to label the speaker an intolerant bigot? Many people may consider such speech entirely improper and unchristian. Yet these are the words of our Lord Jesus Christ, Himself, spoken to the respected religious leaders of his day! The only change in this direct quotation from the Bible is the substitution of the terms “theologians and clergymen” for “scribes and Pharisees.” And this is most appropriate, for those men were the clergy of the first century among the Jews, even wearing distinctive garb to draw attention to their office, as many clergymen do today.—See John 8:44 and Matthew 23:1-36.

So, then, when religious leaders and organizations of Christendom misrepresent God’s Word by teaching traditions of men, is it wrong to expose their false doctrines? When they claim to be following Christ, yet mix in worldly partisan politics, is it a bad thing to publicize that their actions are unchristianly and condemned by God? Should the truth be suppressed because it exposes falsehood and corruption? Never! Jesus never hesitated to speak the truth, even though he was killed at the instigation of the angered religious leaders for doing so.—John 17:14; Jas. 4:4.

Therefore, how will you respond when pointed statements are made about false religious teachings and corrupt practices? Will you immediately condemn the person or organization making the exposé? Do you feel it is all right to teach lies and misrepresent God’s Word, but wrong to expose the error? Contrary to what some may think, it is not unkind and unloving to lay bare falsehood and corruption.

Therefore, it is right and proper to speak out strongly against falsehood and corruption. A person or organization that, in imitation of Jesus Christ, has the courage to do so deserves attention and respect.

THE CHURCH AND MATERIALISM

Is it not true that the regular practice of most Churches is to assess dues, exact tithes, pass the collection plate, promote fund-raising drives and ask publicly for money in religious radio and television programs or by mail? When church members desire the service of religious leaders, do they not generally feel obligated to pay​—for example, for baptism, marriage or burial services? And throughout the world people who may be in real poverty are asked and pressured to finance the construction of costly cathedrals and temples.

In many lands, the world’s religions have made a record of amassing wealth and huge landholdings. In the nineteenth century, the Roman Catholic Church in Mexico owned not less than one half of all the real estate in that land. Likewise in many lands with non-Christian religions, the greatest collection of wealth very often is in the religious temples, generally in stark contrast to the poverty of much of the population surrounding them.

Contrast this with the teaching of Jesus Christ, who told his disciples: “You received free, give free.” (Matthew 10:8). The Bible record shows that among the original Christians all giving was voluntary, without pressure. (Acts 11:29, 30; 2 Corinthians 9:7). Those taking the lead, apostles and others, were not a burden to their Christian brothers nor did they enrich themselves at their brothers’ expense. They worked with their own hands. (Acts 18:1-4; 20:33-35) Is this true of religious leaders you know?

Compare the world’s religious leaders today with the religious leaders who opposed Jesus in the first century C.E. Though doing certain charitable works, those men loved glory and prominence and cultivated the favor of political leaders. (Matthew 6:2; Mark 12:38-40; John 11:47, 48; 19:15) Jesus plainly told such “money lovers” that they were disgusting in God’s sight, because they were hypocrites. He likened them to “whitewashed graves, which outwardly indeed appear beautiful but inside are full of dead men’s bones and of every sort of uncleanness,” and then said to them: “In that way you also, outwardly indeed, appear righteous to men, but inside you are full of hypocrisy and lawlessness.”​—Luke 16:14, 15; Matthew 23:27, 28.

THE CHURCH, POLITICS AND

NATION BUILDING

The Church’s highest calling and purpose for living is to fulfill the spiritual, eternal, invisible kingdom of our Lord and Savior Jesus Christ.

Nevertheless, Paul urges us at 1st Timothy 2:1:

“I urge you, first of all, that requests, prayers, intercession, thanksgiving be made for everyone, for kings and those in authority that we may live peaceful and quiet lives in all godliness and holiness. This is good and pleases our God and Savior who wants all men to come to a knowledge of the truth.”

Paul understood the need for Christian participation in government and nation building.

The Scripture and history clearly support the church’s place in these concerns. Daniel was a leader in Babylon. Amos and other prophets spoke into political and social matters in Israel, Judah and their surrounding nations. Both John the Baptist and Jesus Christ himself referred to the political concerns of their day. In both the Old and New Testament, God’s representatives spoke out against abuse of political power and sought just use of power.

Government plays a role in the work of God’s kingdom on earth. Good government encourages an environment conducive for people living peaceably, whereas bad government fosters unrest and instability. Because of sin, the legitimate institution of government has, at times, been used illegitimately throughout history. However, numerous examples persist of Christians reasserting their influence and redeeming government to promote good and restrain evil.

In “How Christianity Changed the World”, Alvin Schmidt documents Christian influence in government. Examples include outlawing infanticide, child abandonment and gladiatorial games in ancient Rome, ending the practice of human sacrifice among European cultures, banning pedophilia and polygamy, and prohibiting the burning of widows in India. William Wilberforce, a committed Christian, was the force behind the successful effort to abolish the slave trade in England. In the United States, two-thirds of abolitionists were Christian pastors. In the 1960’s, Martin Luther King Jr., a Christian pastor, helped lead the civil rights movement against racial segregation and discrimination. Mary Slessor helped to halt the killing of twins in Calabar.

Carl Henry rightfully stated that Christians should “work through civil authority for the advancement of justice and human good” to provide “critical illumination, personal example, and vocational leadership.” This has been the historic witness of Christians concerned about government promoting good and restraining evil.

Jeremiah 29:7 says: “But seek the welfare of the city where I have sent you into exile, and pray to the Lord on its behalf, for in its welfare you will find your welfare.” Referring to Babylon, the prophet recognized that secular government served a legitimate purpose in God’s plan for Israel. This is still true. Today, good governments promote literacy, advance just laws, provide religious liberty and allow churches to preach and teach. Good government can serve as a conduit for the furthering of the gospel and human flourishing.

THE CHURCH SHOULD NOT

MEDDLE INTO PARTISAN POLITICS

However, the Church must not meddle in partisan politics. The Church must not tell people whom or what party to vote for, unless the party in question has an intrinsically evil ideology, such as Communism, Socialist or Nazism. The Church may neither support a particular candidate nor a party, except if it knows such a candidate will promote the good of all and edify God and humanity.

It is unwise for the Church as a body to endorse specific candidates. The views and future choices of any candidate can never be perfectly known and in every case will always be an admixture of perspectives and opinions some which we will agree with and others of which we will not. As well, a politician’s true impact can never be reduced to their view on any single issue.

So, while the church must avoid specific block endorsements, it must continue to educate and encourage people in their knowledge of, love for, and obedience to, God, so they can make wise, personal decisions regarding political candidates.

The role that the church plays in politics is through its prophetic ministry. “Prophetic” here means speaking into policy, structure, or issues in the name of God and Christ, or on behalf of humanity in general or of a community in particular.

The church’s role in politics also involves engaging with government on issues of justice, corruption, leadership, economic debt, housing, education, health care, safety and security, policy, and whatever else is morally important. Further, the church needs to be saying “yes” as well as “no” to governmental promises and policies that benefit or disfavour the people respectively. By “no”, I mean to clearly oppose wrongdoing, corruption, or anything else deemed unedifying and not benefiting society. “Yes” supports commitments to fulfilling promises made to making real efforts to curb crime, to making education truly a prime target for development, to making health care accessible and significant – not second-rate; to helping the poor and vulnerable.

CONCLUSION

As Christians, we have a mandate to build the Kingdom of God on earth by developing this nation we call home, contributing to the moral growth of our society, imbuing it with the godly virtues of charity and compassion, and promoting the Gospel values of respect for life, integrity, justice, egalitarianism, equality and harmony, all of which are enshrined in our pledge.

We must not dissociate the Church from the society. The teachings and moral values that the Church instills in us must be expressed in our contribution to society, to the country, in various ways.

The world and society are the arenas for Christians to express their faith in action, and to evangelize by the Gospel, values that we inject into these areas.

It is important that as Christians, we heed the counsel of Apostle Peter, who said:

“Be subject to every human institution for the Lord’s sake, whether it be to the king as supreme or to governors as sent by him for the punishment of evildoers and the approval of those who do good. For it is the will of God that by doing good you may silence the ignorance of foolish people. Be free, yet without using freedom as a pretext for evil, but as slaves of God. Give honour to all, love the community, fear God, honour the king.” (1 Peter 2:13-17).

But, with a caveat here: not honour to a bad, despotic, totalitarian, absolutist, nepotic, cronystic, prebendalists and anti-people king or ruler. Note this great difference and distinction please.

Do not support evil. Moses and Aaron did not support despotic Ramesses.

This is time for us to deeply reflect on our role as Christians to advance the work of nation-building.

We need to ask ourselves: How am I living out my Christian calling in this place I call home? In what ways am I contributing to make tomorrow better than today, for my family, my community, my country, the world?

Think about these.

God bless the church. God bless the body of Christ. God bless Nigeria.

Thought for the week

“We dream of nation-building. We cannot achieve this by fomenting social divisions.”

(Rajnath Singh)