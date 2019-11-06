In the words of Tony Evans, “far too often, we have limited the definition of the Church. While not in all cases, in many cases, ‘Church’ has become an informational, inspirational weekly gathering rather than the group of people that God has ordained from Heaven to operate on His behalf on Earth in order to bring Heaven’s viewpoint into history.” How correct is the above assertion? All these and many more will be revealed as we continue our discourse on “the Role of the Church in Nation Building.”

Are the churches living up to the expectations and yearnings of the nation?

Signs of end times (continues)

Ancient israel as an example

Consider the situation in ancient Israel and the example that God’s prophets then set. Wrongdoing became rampant in that nation. Dishonesty, violence, immorality and hypocrisy disgraced the name of the God whom the Israelites claimed to worship. Did the people welcome divine correction? To the contrary, the Bible shows that they said this to God’s prophets:

“You must not see, and to the ones having [inspired] visions, ‘You must not envision for us any straightforward things. Speak to us smooth things; envision deceptive things. Turn aside from the way; deviate from the path.”—Isa. 30:9-11.

The majority of the religious leaders sought popularity by doing just that, condoning and “whitewashing” the wrongdoing and violation of God’s righteous standards and ways. But God’s instructions to his true prophets are exemplified by what he said to the prophet Ezekiel:

“Now as regards you, O son of man, a watchman is what I have made you to the house of Israel, and at my mouth you must hear the word and give them warning from me. When I say to someone wicked, ‘O wicked one, you will positively die!’ but you actually do not speak out to warn the wicked one from his way, he himself as a wicked one will die in his own error, but his blood I shall ask back at your own hand.”—Ezek. 33:7, 8.

In time, God did bring the foretold destruction upon that nation. Only those who had faithfully upheld his word enjoyed his protection then.

Was it any different in the days of Jesus’ earthly ministry? God’s Son describes the state of affairs he found, saying:

“Light has come into the world but men have loved the darkness rather than the light, for their works were wicked. For he that practices vile things hates the light and does not come to the light, in order that his works may not be reproved. But he that does what is true comes to the light, in order that his works may be made manifest as having been worked in harmony with God.”—John 3:19-21.

Do we not face similar conditions in our time? Today a flood tide of immorality sweeps the earth. News reports reflect an unprecedented rise in dishonesty, crookedness and crime. Sexual looseness, perversion and homosexuality become ever more common and accepted. Bible standards of clean conduct and morality are ignored or even ridiculed. Yet many of those engaging in these things call themselves “Christian” and profess to serve God. How true the words at Titus 1:16: “They publicly declare they know God, but they disown him by their works”!

Most notable of all is that more and more of today’s religious leaders openly condone and “whitewash” much of this wrongdoing. They speak of the Bible’s moral standards as “outdated” and ‘inadequate for today’s modern circumstances.’ They place its authenticity as God’s inspired Word in doubt, thereby weakening its strength among the people as a force for right. They accept the evolution theory in place of the Bible’s account of man’s creation by an All-wise and Almighty Creator.

Yet, despite this and despite the worsening moral picture and the world’s increasing violence and decay and the mounting evidence of the failure of human efforts to solve these problems, religious leaders merely seek to soothe the people with the assurance that they need fear no adverse action from God. No active intervention on their part. Though Bible prophecies clearly point to a global destruction facing mankind, Christendom’s clergy are silent on this. (Dan. 2:44; Rev. 19:11-15) How well these words at Jeremiah 6:13-15 fit them:

“From the prophet even to the priest, each one is acting falsely. And they try to heal the breakdown of my people lightly, saying, “There is peace! There is peace!” when there is no peace. Did they feel shame because it was something detestable that they had done? . . . they have not come to know even how to feel humiliated. Therefore they will fall among those who are falling; in the time that I must hold an accounting with them they will stumble,’ The Lord has said”!

Apart from raising men to live right and impact their environment with the values and principles of the Kingdom, Church leaders who are considered as men of influence in the society are also expected to speak up in defence of the defenceless, hapless and marginalised.

It appears that the Church is always quick to pray for political leaders, but they are not quick to correct and rebuke them when they err. The only occasions church leaders rise in the people’s defense, is when Christians are being killed, particularly in a section of the country. But is that all there is? Should the Church not do more?

The story of Prophet Jonah, who was sent to the people of Nineveh comes to mind at this point. At that time, the people were living in sin; according to the dictates of their flesh. God had to send a prophet to them to warn them thus:

“Now the word of the Lord came to Jonah the son of Amittai, saying, ‘Arise, go to Nineveh, that great city, and cry out against it; for their wickedness has come up before Me.” Jonah 1:1-2 (NKJV).

And this is how the leadership and the people of Nineveh responded:

“So the people of Nineveh believed God, proclaimed a fast, and put on sackcloth, from the greatest to the least of them. Then word came to the king of Nineveh; and he arose from his throne and laid aside his robe, covered himself with sackcloth and sat in ashes. And he caused it to be proclaimed and published throughout Nineveh by the decree of the king and his nobles, saying,

Let neither man nor beast, herd nor flock, taste anything; do not let them eat, or drink water. But let man and beast be covered with sackcloth, and cry mightily to God; yes, let everyone turn from his evil way and from the violence that is in his hands. Who can tell if God will turn and relent, and turn away from His fierce anger, so that we may not perish?” Jonah 3:5-9 (NKJV).

Let us not be deceived by thinking that in our day God is no longer interested in speaking the truth to those in authority, or maybe God has not sent them to speak against the evils in the land. Apparently, there’s dearth of such men of God who would be bold enough to deliver such a message in our society today. Sadly, it appears that the overriding concern of few church leaders who have political influence are building empires for themselves, while the people of God they shepherd are being oppressed by the same politicians they pray and prophesy for.

Our church leaders have the responsibility to lend their voice to the issues of corruption, injustice, impunity and other ills in the land. As long as they keep quiet, these political leaders will continue to think that they are doing the right thing. Moreover, keeping quiet communicates support for the wrong things the politicians are doing. It is the responsibility of every Christian to proclaim the righteousness of God in the land, particularly those whose voices can be heard.

Church leaders who peddle falsehood should be exposed!

What results when a lie is let go unchallenged? Does not silence help the lie to pass as truth, to have freer sway to influence many, perhaps to their serious harm?

What happens when misconduct and immorality are allowed to go unexposed and uncondemned? Is this not like covering over an infection without any effort to cure it and keep it from spreading?

When persons are in great danger from a source that they do not suspect or are being misled by those they consider their friends, is it an unkindness to warn them? They may prefer not to believe the warning. They may even resent it. But does that free one from the moral responsibility to give that warning?

The line between right and wrong has become so indistinct to many persons that it is almost imperceptible. Policemen take payoffs for overlooking traffic violations; citizens pad expenses on income-tax returns; married persons are unfaithful to their mates and youths cheat at school examinations. Once, almost everyone would have viewed such behavior as shocking, obviously wrong and deserving of censure. But now, while not being fully approved, it is generally accepted or condoned as natural—the way of life. “They all do it,” people are frequently heard to say.

What is more, it is considered uncharitable and unkind to expose the lie or publicize the wrong of another. People feel that it may not be the best policy to deceive and be untruthful, but to make known deception and uncover falsehood is regarded as being even worse. To do so often opens one to greater censure than is received by the person who commits the wrong. Most Nigerians condone transgressions by people from their zone, state, LGA, ethnic group, religion, language or tribe, no matter how heinous.

This apathetic acceptance of corruption and falsehood is also noted in religious matters, especially now when ecumenical efforts are seeking to unite the many different religions. The teachings and practices of a religious organization may admittedly be false, misrepresenting true Christianity, yet to expose them as such is viewed as unchristian. You, no doubt, have noted this to be so.

Well, then, how do you feel about the matter? What if someone were to speak out publicly against certain religious leaders, saying to them: “You are from your father the devil, and you wish to do the desires of your father. . . . When he speaks the lie, he speaks according to his own disposition, because he is a liar and the father of the lie.” Would you think such language unbecoming to a Christian? Even though it were true, would you consider it wrong to undermine the reputation of respected religious leaders in that way?

What if a person used even stronger condemnatory language, saying: “Woe to you, theologians and clergymen, hypocrites! because you shut up the kingdom of the heavens before men; for you yourselves do not go in, neither do you permit those on their way in to go in. . . . Fools and blind ones! . . . Woe to you, theologians and clergymen, hypocrites! Because you resemble whitewashed graves, which outwardly indeed appear beautiful but inside are full of dead men’s bones and of every sort of uncleanness. In that way you also, outwardly indeed, appear righteous to men, but inside you are full of hypocrisy and lawlessness. … Serpents, offspring of vipers, how are you to flee from the judgment?” (To be continued).

Thought for the week

“Religious people often prefer to be right rather than compassionate. Often, they don’t want to give up their egotism. They want their religion to endorse their ego, their identity.” (Karen Armstrong).