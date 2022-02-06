By Canon Chuka Opara

I am trying to decide whether to see Nigeria as just a country, a paradise of saintly inhabitants or a coven inhabited by witches and wizards.

Growing up as a village-boy in my little village of no regret, Orogwe, it was constantly drummed into my head that Teachers reward is carefully tucked away in Heaven, waiting for them in the hereafter. Aware that nobody goes to heaven until death, I began to wonder the benefit of a posthumous rewarding. What is the importance of a later day reward in the spirit realm? Not that I am carnal and unbelieving. But I mean, how can this reward adequately compensate for the suffering and denial being constantly experienced by the Teachers on this rugged terrain called Nigeria?

But recently, the Teachers hope was raised. I think, during the 2020 Teachers Day celebration. God sent Nigeria’s President, Buhari to gladden the hearts of Nigerian Teachers.

He rolled out a package that reassured all professional Teachers in Nigeria that thenceforth they would begin to savour the fruit of their labour while still alive in the land of the living. The other one at Heavensgate becomes a bonus!

This godsent package includes:

1. the unconditional elongation of the Teachers tenure from 35 to 40 years (service) and from 60 to 65 years (age)

2. a guaranteed Teaching

employment for the Teachers biological children who studied Education in the University

3. special and improved Salary Structure for all Teachers.

This was about 12 months ago. Is it not worrisome that up till now, this Presidential declaration which has been officially signed into law is yet to be implemented? What is happening? Who is to blame?

May be, there are some highly placed officers in the Federal Ministry of Education or the Federal Civil Service of Nigeria who hate to see smiles on Teachers faces. Or is it mere bureaucracy that is putting the Teachers joy on hold? In saner climes, such a presidential proclamation should have been handled with utmost despatch.

There is no unnecessary excuse that can hold water in this circumstance. There is no sustainable alibi that can exonerate anyone or any office from this callous handling of such a human interest matter.

I believe the officers involved know too well that it concerns persons who have put in their very best in bringing up other people’s children. Ageing persons who have sacrificed their youth in raising today’s professors and other professionals. They decreased that these others may increase!

Whoever is sitting on the consumation of this goodwill extended to the Teachers by President Buhari and his Government may be sitting on a keg of gunpowder! When it explodes, the culprits and their families, surely will reap a harvest of blood and shame.

A stitch in time saves nine! Let nobody tell Nigerians that there is a financial incapacitation. Nigerians have eyes and can see the wealth in the land, cornered by a few well-connected fellow citizens. Nigerians can see their humongous material wealth translated to numerous high-rise buildings, outlandish limousines and stupendous housing estates that assault the sensibilities of hardworking but less privileged Nigerians.

We should remember that some of the Teachers ought to have gone back to their homes for a well merited rest, after meritoriously rendering service to us and our children. These Senior Citizens obediently and, as usual, faithfully hung on to their duty posts due to the Presidentially instigated new policy. Ever since, they have been faithful to the call of their duty. They go to school punctually and regularly carry out their prescribed assignments.

It beats one’s imagination therefore, why these diligent and obedient officers are yet to be paid their monthly remunerations from the effective date of their full-time elongated service up till now.

Apart from transport fare to their places of engagement, each of the re-engaged Teachers has other financial obligations to fulfill. The labourer is worth his hire. This delayed payment is inhuman.

All I am saying is that President Buhari’s largehearted policy as it affects the Teachers should be urgently and sincerely implemented. No hiding in the shadow of bureaucratic bottlenecks!

The policy concerns Teachers who have laboured painfully to lead us and our own children to positions of positive limelight and trust. No one should begrudge them

this merited reward. Here on earth, now. Then later, in Heaven!

