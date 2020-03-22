And in that day seven women shall take hold of one man, saying, We will eat our own bread, and wear our own apparel: only let us be called by thy name, to take away our reproach. – Isaiah 4:1

I know you want me to write about the coronavirus pandemic. You want me to write about how President Buhari has not addressed the nation, as if his doing so would end the scourge. You forget that Buhari usually addresses the nation on sensitive issues from abroad or the ‘chattering’ house in London. Now the UK has also been seized by the jugular by this COVID-19 (what a name!), it would be wicked of anyone to expect our President to travel there just to address us. No, sir, siddon for Abuja; let your boys tell us how you feel instead. By the time the road is clear; you can then travel and address the issue. And, Babah, don’t mind those that have been expecting you in Lagos where knockout torched nervy gas pipelines and set off explosions that killed just a few people and destroyed some strait buildings.

Anyway, I want to talk about something superior; about the seven wives of one man, sorry, Jesus. Maybe this sounds heretic? And you wonder where this ‘false’ prophet got that from? But hold it, indeed Jesus has many wives. Yes, because all Christians are the brides of Christ, and we cannot enter His kingdom unless as His blood-washed, wrinkle-free and spotless brides.

But before then, here on the earth, did not Isaiah prophesy about a time when women, as many as seven, would cling to one man, begging him to be their husband without spending a dime? Is it not happening in our time of surfeit women? Do we not see how women don’t mind to be collected as showpiece articles by men, who strut the earth with much swagger, as if that is no mean achievement? Do we not see the fierce rivalry where women fight themselves to death over ‘their man’?

Yes, that is true but is that what the Bible really means? Does the Bible really give men cause to gloat and indulge in polygamy? Does the Bible give men licence to trample upon women and reduce them to lower estate because they could be picked a dozen without sweat? Do the women mind their debased honour, as they struggle to have their turns on their husband’s attention roster and would do just anything to ensure they are not denied?

Truly, the Bible says that seven women would latch onto one man, as if their lives depended on him, and would be ready to fund their own upkeep, provided they are just married to him. However, no, that is not what the Bible means.

The man at the centre of it all is none else but Jesus Christ and the seven wives are the different churches. The bread is the Word of God and the apparel talks about the garment of righteousness. That time when seven women would beg one man to marry them without spending anything is indeed now. It is talking about the church that has tested positive for coronavirus, as Asiwaju Bola Tinubu claimed the ruling All Progresives Congress (APC) is. That is why we now have independent churches. We now have many churches that just want to answer the name but want to do it their own way without coming under control of their husband, Jesus Christ. They want to preach their own word or word of the world, not the Word of God. They want to wear their own clothes, not the garment of righteousness. They import entertainment into serious gospel and water down truth with euphemisms. They are content answering Christians but averse to the content of Christianity.

They gloat in occupying front seats and being honoured with high-sounding titles. They build overflowing cathedrals founded on the blood of men for Christ but with many souls without life making the motions of worship. That is why they call but God does not hear. But is God deaf? The clog in the channel has blocked God’s ears from hearing them (Isaiah 59:1).

Righteousness means right standing with God. But for them, righteousness means affluence, the crowd and applause. Righteousness abhors looting and fraud but for them, the heavier the seed sown, the greater the harvest, never mind the source. But you cannot buy God with all the gold in the world.

Friends, it is either you are for Christ or against him. There is much pollution in the world today but God is calling the church to separate itself. It is difficult but not impossible; only prayer can heal this coronavirus in the seven (brides) churches. John Wesley said God can do nothing for humanity unless someone asks Him. Are you concerned? You can ask God through prayer. Prayer is power. Someone said little prayer, little power; no prayer, no power; more prayer, more power. So, if you want anything, ask God in prayer. Not even COVID-19 can withstand the heat of fervent prayer said in faith.

From the day Adam fell in the Garden of Eden, he sold his dominion power to the devil. The devil became the god of this world by virtue of the legal transaction or exchange with Adam. The devil is doing everything to ensure that the glory of the gospel does not penetrate. That is why many brides (churches) have sprung up everywhere, doing it their own way; exercising power without authority but you can still be a true bride of Christ, who has retrieved man’s dominion power from satan.

Yes, we need not fear anymore. Because what we lost to the devil has since been recovered. And having spoiled principalities and powers, he made a shew of them openly, triumphing over them in it. Colosians 2:15. That much he did before returning to heaven, proclaiming: All authority in heaven and on earth has been given to me. Go therefore and make disciples of all nations, baptizing them in the name of the Father and of the Son and of the Holy Spirit, and teaching them to obey everything that I have commanded you. Matthew 28:18-20. He has handed power back to us with a charge to go proclaim His good news.

Before you go to make disciples for Christ, are you a disciple? It is not in the title you bear but in the fruit you bear. It is your fruit that tells who and what you are. Child of God, When he ascended up on high, he led captivity captive, Ephesians 4:8. So, you are no more a captive of satan for power has changed hands. Would you be a bride of Christ or one of the seven brides that want to run their own show?

Would you allow your wife to run a parallel home in your home like these seven brides? I know you won’t; Jesus wouldn’t either. Take note that nobody can survive the coronavirus of the soul no matter how long you are quarantined. As a matter of fact, sin has quarantined us for long. It is time we walked out of deluding quarantine and be healed.

Dino Melaye of all people preached the best sermon since the coronavirus outbreak. Citing 2 Chronicles 7: 13-15, the avant-garde senator rightly said that neither nose mask nor hand sanitiser would cure coronavirus; only repentance or return to God could.

So, you ungovernable bride, come out of your quarantine with sin and have a sip of the blood of Jesus. Let it purge you of your iniquitous life; then you need not bother about coronavirus because, even if the end eventually comes, you know where the true bride of Christ is headed.