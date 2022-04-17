Across the world, Christians will today commemorate the resurrection of Jesus Christ as they celebrate Easter, the most significant feast in the Christian calendar. The Easter season is preceded by the Lenten season, a 40-day season of prayer, fasting, abstinence and other acts of penance. Easter is very significant as it marks the redemption of man from eternal damnation which the fall of the first man brought to the world.

In Easter, God used his only begotten son, Jesus Christ, to reconcile man to Himself. Therefore, the resurrection of Jesus Christ represents the triumph of light over darkness and the defeat of death, which offers hope of salvation for the believers. The Christian faith is anchored on the resurrection of Jesus Christ.

As Nigerian Christians join their counterparts to mark the joyous event, we urge them to use the occasion to pray for peace and unity of the country. However, it is sad that this Easter is coming at a time when the country is under siege of bandits, terrorists, unknown gunmen and other criminals. It is also pathetic that as we celebrate the resurrection of Jesus Christ, many Nigerians are being killed and many dispossessed on account of the lingering insecurity, and many have no food to eat, while others are languishing in jails for offence they did not commit.

This Easter is also coming at a time of global tension and rising prices of food items occasioned by the Russia/Ukraine war and others across the world. The Easter is taking place at a time many Nigerians are grappling with high cost of staple food items, poverty and general insecurity.

Therefore, the Easter season calls for sober reflection and a change of attitude on the part of the Christian faithful and our political leaders. Beyond the merriment of the feast, we enjoin the Christian faithful to imbibe the significance of the season and allow it to guide their conduct.

Let the celebration of the resurrection of Jesus Christ offer the Christian faithful and those who are suffering due to poor government’s policies the new hope for a better future. If Jesus Christ could overcome difficulties and hard times, it is a pointer that his followers can equally do the same.

As we move towards the election season, we need a good and selfless leader. We also need a servant-leader and a sacrificial leader, a leader that will rescue the country from the current daunting challenges: poverty, misery and insecurity.

Apart from praying for peace to reign in the country, the Christian faithful should use the season to forgive others and show love to other Nigerians, especially their neighbours, the old, the needy and the less privileged in the society in keeping with the spirit of Easter, a season of love, sacrifice and sharing. Let them also embrace the virtues and teachings of Jesus Christ.

For our political leaders, they should use the season to emulate the example of Jesus Christ and rule the country with love of God and humanity. Let the government fix the education, health and power sectors, which are groaning for revamping.

Government at all levels must be steadfast in delivering democracy dividends to the people. Many Nigerians lack potable water, steady electricity and access to affordable healthcare services. As Jesus Christ served and died for his followers, Nigerian leaders should serve the people and be willing to even die for the country and the people. This calls for new national feeling and patriotism on their part.

They should be Christ-like and truly imbibe the principles of leadership as enunciated by Jesus Christ, over 2000 years ago. If our leaders lead by the example of Jesus Christ, all the problems bedeviling the country would have been solved. Unfortunately, many of our leaders are self-serving, clannish and think of themselves instead of the people. Let the peace offered by Christ resurrection abide with all Nigerians as we mark the most important Christian feast. In this season of atonement and sacrifice, we urge the political leaders to imitate Jesus Christ and practise politics without bitterness, hatred and rancor.

As the Christian faithful celebrate the season, we urge them to enjoy with moderation and keep in mind the significance of the Easter feast. Happy Easter to all Christian faithful and our esteemed readers.