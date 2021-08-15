Nigeria has been rated 4th in its ability to coordinate a great COVID-19 Response and bounce back to normalcy as though COVID-19 never happened. One man who has continued to make big strides while staying in the background is the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF) Barrister Boss Mustapha. The man, who has his hands in several pies, has continued to achieve giant strides without attracting attention to himself. Humble, simple and focused!

Armed with a team carefully selected to help push his mandate to fruition, he hit the ground running, churning out impressive statistics in response to COVID-19 that has been applauded by Global Normalcy Index, World Health Organisation and the international community as well as Nigerians.

Kicking things into high gear, Boss, who was the Chairman of the Presidential Task Force on COVID19 in the worlds most populous black nation is also the Chairman of the Presidential Steering Committee on COVID19, initiated a commendable preparation for the first, second and now third wave (phase) of the COVID-19 response which includes a National Incidence action Plan, vaccination, involving coordination of several MDAs, human and material resources as well as great deal of logistics.

Across these identified spheres, Boss Mustapha has done remarkably well, with a robust legacy in waiting to be bequeathed to whoever God will anoint as his successor in 2023 when he’s expected to bow out of his dual exalted position. A Lawyer by profession with a great administrative skills, distinguishing himself in a medical world!

Sources disclosed that Boss, whose activities had always gone without attracting public attention, prefers to always stay behind the scene while allowing others take the attention.

Some days ago, the World Health Organization (WHO) commended the Nigerian response which was followed by a report from the global Normalcy index which mentioned that Nigeria is ranked fourth among the top ten most successful responses to COVID-19 and a global bounce back to normalcy.

This wouldn’t have been made possible without the man who led a fight against a rampaging force that was novel and challenged every health army in the world, even the best of health systems.

According to WHO Country Representative, Dr. Walter Mulombo, “WHO had on many occasions, commended the government, including the Presidential Steering Committee (PSC), Federal Ministry of Health (FMOH), NCDC, and National Primary Health Care Development Agency (NPHCDA), for the successful completion of the first phase of the COVID-19 vaccine roll-out with the vaccination of the frontline workers and other priority groups who are at high risk of COVID-19.” The SGF has announced the flag off of the Phase 2 with 4.2 doses of Moderna vaccine and over a 100,000 doses of Johnson and Johnson.

“Nigeria’s preparation for the second phase of the COVID-19 vaccination, involving more resources and logistics, with greater coordination. The job done by the Presidential Steering Committee is highly commendable.-WHO Country Rep”

Taking up the double task and trust that President Buhari has on him to deliver the country out of the shackles of COVID-19 aside from the initial work of an SGF is worthy of commendation. His humility, simplicity and great Listening Skills as well as compassion for down trodden has made him an exceptional Leader!

Many Nigerians praised the wise decision of President Buhari of choosing Boss as the rightful person to lead the response to deliver the nation from the pangs of the coronavirus pandemic as this brought speed and proactive efforts to the response.

Before the pandemic became full blown in the Country, working with his team, Boss was prepared for containment, including active surveillance, early detection, isolation and case management, contact tracing, and prevention of the onward spread of COVID-19.

Through his office, working with several MDAs, the Nigerian government also took numerous health, social, and economic measures to cushion the impact of COVID-19.

Part of the packages initiated as a response to the pandemic was:

1. Cash transfers: 20,000 Naira were transferred to poor and vulnerable households registered in the National Social Register (NSR).

2. The Economic Stimulus Bill 2020: The House of Representatives passed the Emergency Economic Stimulus Bill 2020 on March 24 to provide support to businesses and individual citizens of Nigeria.

3. Food assistance: During the lockdown, the Federal Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs Disaster Management and Social Development ensured there was the provision of food rations to vulnerable households in the affected states.

4. Central Bank of Nigeria stimulus package: The CBN’s stimulus package offered credit facilities to poor families impacted by COVID-19.

Boss Mustapha remains a Nigerian statesman who is a strong and influential advocate of good governance, provision of improved healthcare services and is also known for his progressive views concerning social welfare. He is an astute administrator, God fearing with a passion for humanity!