Every second of the day, everyone, everywhere asks the same questions every time as they confront life’s challenges. These questions are: why, what, when, where, who and how? The ability to get the right answers to each of these six questions solves virtually all problems facing us in the world today.

Attempts to answer each of these six questions at different times in different places by different people have inspired the phenomenal progress the world has made, and continues to make. Development is under arrest where no questions are asked. An environment where curiosity is discouraged is condemned to stagnation. No questions asked, no progress made. We owe human development to the few inquisitive folks who refuse to take no for an answer.

To develop, men have to challenge the status quo. Dictators dread people who question their tyranny. They are called traitors and put to death. Such societies remain in bondage, until their oppressors are deposed. What underpins our civilisation is our ability to answer life’s unanswered questions, resolve many riddles and unravel mysteries. That’s how we have been able to evolve from the prehistoric dark age to modern civilisation with all its groundbreaking inventions and discoveries. We must ask questions, that’s not negotiable.

We must demand correct answers, going forward. Some folks say what traditional practices must be accepted. That’s wrong. You hear someone say, that’s how it’s done in our culture, they too must continue doing it; if they do things a certain way, must you do it that way? Yes and no! If you follow a cultural practice, you ought to know why? There are questions or issues that have obvious answers. It is foolish to seek answers to some things that are obvious or self-evident. There are silly questions we can’t ask, like why do we eat or urinate? Certain questions provide ready answers nobody has to answer. Question for question’s sake is nonsensical. That’s not what we are saying. We ask questions about important things we do not know, and so we seek correct answers. Each of the vital six questions under study here is the ultimate test of integrity in any situation.

Whatever you are doing, such a thing must be able to provide satisfactory answers to each of the six questions, to be considered credible. Even if foul play is suspected in the death of someone, to unravel the mystery, theses six questions would have to come to play. We ask of who died? Who killed him/her? Why was the person killed? How was he killed? Was it by strangulation, gunshot, or stabbing? What was the real motive of the killer? Was it premeditated or accidental? When was the crime committed? That refers to the time and date.

All the above questions, posed in different ways, would unravel the mystery behind the murder, and determine the kind of conviction. The six questions are relevant to virtually all situations in life, if you can apply them intelligently. You can apply them to projects, relationships of all kinds, people and different actions to determine their integrity. These questions help to decide the course of action to take each time. You have to patiently wait to get the required and satisfactory answer before you make conclusions.

If you want to buy a new product, these are the same six questions you sometimes ask involuntary. You don’t normally demand answers, because some are obvious. You ask who is behind the product or service, that is, the manufacturer or service provider, and you ask, who can use the product? You know what the product does. You know or ask how it is used. When can it be used? That is, time or regularity, and also the expiry date. Where was it made? Is it imported or manufactured locally? Why should you buy this particular brand? Is it original, or the cheapest and most effective?

Any product you buy has these answers on the leaflet that comes with the pack. That’s because the producers know you must ask and get satisfactory answers before you make a purchase.

In making a marriage decision, naturally the six questions would be asked about the potential partner. You ask: who are you? That’s about identity? Where are you from? That’s the question about hometown. Why do you want to marry me? That’s about the real motive. What do you do for a living? The job they do or lack of it. When did you decide to marry me? How do you want us to do the wedding? These questions demand the right answers, if you want to get it right in your marriage.

These six essential questions will guide you, if applied intelligently to the appropriate circumstances. You have to ask these questions with diplomacy, though not as if you are conducting a cross-examination of a suspect or carrying out an inquisition. That would be preposterous. Even when dealing with criminals, you still need to conduct your interrogation in a way that the culprit wouldn’t suspect that he’s dealing with a prosecutor.

These six questions are one of the best ways to get the wheel of human advancement moving forward. Curiosity, they say, doesn’t kill a cat, rather it gains it a home. I encourage you to be curious and never get tired of knowing more.

Ayodeji is an author, rights activist, pastor and life coach. He can be reached on [email protected] and 09059243004 (SMS only)