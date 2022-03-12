During my long vacation in 1971, I was very much excited when I stumbled on Chukwuma, Dr. Nnamdi Azikiwe’s son. Meeting him was like meeting Zik. When you meet a good son, it is like meeting his dad. Armed robbers, according to a Pastor, as they besieged a street, their leader warned them not to enter a house occupied by a Scripture Union member. Glory! An SU man, as we know, represents a serious-minded Christian. A certain occult man was calling two born-again Christians ‘bad boys’ because their midnight prayers were frustrating his evil nocturnal activities. The sons of God!

The testimonies of the sons of God like these might have overwhelmed Elder John when he penned these immortal lines: ‘Beloved, now are we the sons of God, and it does not yet appear what we shall be: but we know that when He [Jesus] shall appear, we shall be like Him; for we shall see Him as He is…’(1John 3:2) You cannot miss them, the sons of God. If you spend a weekend with a family, you will identify certainly the sons from the servants. Imagine, as Dr. Luke recorded in his Gospel, a youth telling your host to give him his share of the man’s wealth and was obliged. No servant can make such a wild demand. An adopted child can because he has the same right as the biological children.

It is the same way with God’s children. One day, after hearing the Gospel, some people surrendered their lives to Jesus, accepting Him as Lord and Saviour as I did on April 16, 1972. They thus become the heirs of God and joint heirs with Christ. You know them as they are led by the Spirit of God and God’s Spirit also bears witnesses with their spirit that they are the sons of God. My wife and I were using the toilet many years ago when someone knocked at the door. ‘Who is knocking?’ we asked. ‘It is me,’ a familiar voice replied, not bothering to mention the name or purpose. ‘Open for me,’ the action portrayed, ‘for I have the right of access anywhere and at any time’. We obliged. ‘It is me’ was the ‘Open sesame’ that compelled us to oblige. That was our toddler daughter!

God said that His sons will decree a thing and it will be established. When I repented in 1972, malaria sickness left my body. A young lady told my wife and I that she was no longer menstruating. I told her that we would make a deal, after which she would menstruate. She and her husband would fast with us on Saturday, May 17, and we would lay hands on her. That night, we passed a decree on her situation. When she woke up on Tuesday morning, her bed was flooded with blood. The needed baby was born this year.

God’s Word informs us that ‘The earth is the Lord’s and the fullness, the world and they that dwell therein.’ Yes all the sons of God have inheritance in God but it is painful that all of them do not know. A certain rich man made a will that his son would take only one thing out of his possession while his slave, he loved much, would take the rest. That made the slave to grow wings. When he died, wisdom made the son to choose the slave, since whatever a slave had belonged to the owner. He thereby inherited all that his father had. Apostle Paul prayed for the Ephesians Church for wisdom and spirit of revelation. The sons of God should manifest in these areas.

God has guaranteed protection for His children, saying, ‘No weapon fashioned against you shall prosper.’ In those days, a student in the University of Nigeria wanted to beat a boy in the primary school. The boy told him, “You can’t beat me, my Dad is a Prof”. And he really was, Prof. Udeokwu, the Administrative Head (DVC) of Enugu Campus. Praise God for a boy who knew who his dad was and could not be beaten. May the Christian know who his God is!

A manager fell out with another manager in a different department in an office. One was not willing to compromise for them to be ‘chopping’ the company’s money. In dealing with her, she tried all sorts of things – imaginable and unimaginable, but forgot that God has promised to protect His own, provided that ‘Those who go to equity,’ according to lawyers, ‘must go with clean hands’. This is where many sons of God miss it, thinking that they can live in sin and still enjoy the blessings of God.

The greatest provision of God for His children is their Blessed Hope. ‘Now, are we the sons of God, and it does not yet appear what we shall be. But we know that when He will appear, we shall be like Him, for we shall see Him as He is’. We will see Jesus. They may starve us. They may deny us promotion. It does not matter, for we will one day see Jesus.

Apostle Paul; told the Corinthian Church: ‘Eyes hath not seen, nor ears heard, neither have entered into the heart of man, the things which God hath prepared for them that love Him. But God hath revealed them to us by His Spirit’. We have an idea of what will become of us. God will wipe away our tears. In that city, the streets are of gold and there is no night there, no need for NEPA! Imagine! I shall see Jesus with greater joy than when I saw Chukwuma Azikiwe!

For further comment, Please contact: Osondu Anyalechi: 0909 041 9057; [email protected]