The governors of the South East region have raised alarm over the rising insecurity in the area characterised by kidnappings and wanton killings. They also urged the Federal Government to assist the region in combating the scourge. They specifically asked the central government to help them provide the needed security in the area.

The governors made the demand at the end of their recent meeting in Enugu. In the interim, the governors have agreed to set up a 24-hour joint patrol in all major highways within the South East region, especially during the Christmas season. Those who attended the meeting, which was hosted by Enugu State governor, Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi, were Governor Okezie Ikpeazu of Abia State and Ebonyi State Governor and the Chairman of the South East Governors Forum, David Umahi. The governors of Anambra and Imo states, were represented by their deputies, Dr. Onyekachukwu Ibezim and Prof. Placid Njoku, respectively.

Governor Umahi, who spoke on behalf of his colleagues, decried the rising insecurity in the region. According to him, the situation has brought economic activities in the zone to a halt, while kidnapping and wanton killings have become the order of the day. Without mincing words, the South East region has, of late, been affected by insecurity hitherto unknown in this part of the country. It is likely that some criminal elements have increased the insecurity in the area. The general unemployment and poverty in the region must have contributed to the festering insecurity in the South East.

Apart from separatist agitation in the region, which has largely been non-violent, the activities of some armed gangs generally known as as “unknown gunmen,” have reportedly compromised security in some parts of the region. The occupation of some parts of the region by the armed gangs has affected the people and their means of livelihoods. Prominent indigenes of the region have been killed. Policemen and other security agents have been attacked and killed. Ordinary people have also become victims of such bloody attacks. Recently, the Senator representing Anambra South Senatorial District, Ifeanyi Ubah, narrowly escaped death by gunmen but he lost some of his aides in the attack.

Dr. Chike Akunyili, the husband of the erstwhile Director-General of the National Agency for Food, Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC), late Prof. Dora Akunyili and his colleague, Dr. Lawrence Ezenwa, were victims of such heinous aattacks last year. The convoy of House of Representatives member, Chris Azubuogu, was attacked and his driver killed, within the same period. No part of the region is spared of such brutal attacks. The Monday sit-at-home by residents of the South East, on orders of the Indigenous Peoples of Biafra (IPOB), has crippled the economy of the region. Owners of some businesses have migrated to other zones, leaving the region poorer. It is not in doubt that the continued incarceration of the IPOB leader, Nnamdi Kanu, is contributory to worsening security situation in some parts of the region.

Although the IPOB high command had relaxed the sit-at-home order, some people are still enforcing it. The loss to the economy of the region is unquantifiable. However, Anambra State, according to Governor Charles Soludo, loses about N19billion each Monday the sit-at-home order is enforced. Other states in the zone suffer some losses. According to the Nnewi Chamber of Commerce, Industry, Mines and Agriculture (NACCIMA), the economy of the area might have lost over N50billion since the inception of the sit-at-home order. The development has led to shutdown of factories, labour migration low capital inflow, low productivity and rising cost of living.

Following the worrisome development, the Ohanaeze Ndigbo has called for immediate cessation of crisis in the region. Ohanaeze particularly frowned at the destruction of life and property in the zone by armed gangs. President-General of Ohanaeze, Prof George Obiozor, described the violence in the area as a systematic destruction of the geo-political zone. While it has become necessary for the Federal government to help the South East overcome its security challenge, the governors should be more committed in tackling the monster by establishing a regional security outfit with legislative backing by the state houses of assembly in the region. The envisioned security outfit must also be formalised, with the officers and personnel adequately trained. The regional security organisation must not be politicised.

The governors must go beyond the rhetoric and ensure that the security organisation is established soon. The agenda must be a collective effort of the governors with the buy-in of the traditional rulers and other stakeholders in the region. It should not be used for political vendetta. The proposed security outfit should also work in concert with existing security agencies in the country, especially the police.