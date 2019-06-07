Mysteries may never end. When people face problems or experience strange, negative occurrences that cannot be reasoned away, they lay the blame at the door steps of enemies, real or imagined.

We are still on a voyage of discovery. There are many things we still don’t know or understand because we can only know in part, until the dispensation of the fullness of time when God will reveal all things by Christ Jesus. This is why one cannot dismiss the spirit-husband or spirit-wife phenomena as reported by many people. It is a real problem.

For instance, we know that demons exist, but we are not told by the Bible about their origins. Therefore, to declare that spirit-husband or wife does not exist is to abide in folly. What is clear from biblical revelation is that there are no female spirits, angels or demons, as some claim. However, demons are disembodied spirits. When some angels fell (sinned), God took their bodies from them; so, they became demons. A demon is a man, not male. A demon, spirit or angel cannot have sex all by themselves, unless they take the body of a human being or animal whose sexuality is identified by the masculine or feminine gender.

Moreover, only human beings and animals are created as male and female, which is why they can have sex. Every other living being, be it angel, spirit or demon, is a man, not male. God Himself is Spirit and He is often mentioned and described in the masculine gender, He. God is not a male; for to infer that He is a male is to reduce God to the level of having sex. However, a spirit can manifest as male or female, and in some cases half-man, half-animal. An evil spirit can transform or manifest as an angel of light, according to the Bible.

The purported spirit-husband manifests in a woman’s dream and makes love to her while she is asleep. This spirit-husband is called succubus. It manifests as a man. Among the havoc they allegedly cause to women possessed of such an evil spirit is that they may not get married to earthly suitors without a struggle because the spirit-husband, being jealous, would always thwart this effort.

Victims may also experience all kinds of attacks, like threatened abortions, premature or mysterious death of a husband, poverty and hatred that cannot be pinned down to any particular reason. In the course of my 15-year ministry, I have received complaints from many women who experienced strange sexual intercourse with unidentified men (spirits) in their dreams. The truth is that a demon spirit, acting on the instructions of a physical enemy, may harass a woman in a dream, make love to her and torment her in other negative ways. No spirit-husband can make love to a woman without taking the physical body of a man.

For every spirit-husband or spirit-wife, there is a living man or woman behind them. A jilted suitor could unleash a demonic spirit-husband against a lover to punish her for breaking his heart. A lady who loses her boyfriend to a rival may seek revenge by launching a spiritual attack, using the medium of a so-called spirit-husband to punish her rival. Some ladies may offend unforgiving parents and get punished by a spirit-husband. If a parent or someone places a curse on a lady, it could perch and manifest as a spirit that torments, using a woman’s most ardent desire, husband.

In the same vein, a philandering boyfriend or habitual heart-breaker may experience attacks in the form of sex with a strange woman in his dreams. This demon is called incubus, an alleged female demon who terrorises menfolk in their sleep. But, as explained, incubus merely takes the image of a woman: there are no female demons or spirits.

Just as it happens to woman with spirit-husbands, a man possessed of the spirit may not be able to marry an earthly wife. He could experience poverty, failure, delays or even impotence, in some extreme cases. When this occurs, victims can be delivered because God has, through the death, burial and resurrection of Jesus, provided salvation to those who accept him as Lord and Saviour. Anyone under satanic onslaught can be freed from such oppression, if they go through deliverance by a credible minister of God who has the requisite spiritual gifts.

People should not patronise demonic altars by going to strange prayer houses that are not under a properly constituted church or ministry; if you do that you risk contracting a demon spirit that may become a tormentor. Spiritual attacks may come to you through contact with demon-possessed spiritualists and divinations, priests masquerading as pastors.

Many women are desperately looking for marriage partners and foolishly fall victim to native doctors who claim to have solutions. By all means, seek spiritual help, but make sure you go to the right source: a genuine Christian ministry with proven record of credibility. It is always good for one to investigate strange manifestations, whether in dreams, visions or real life situations.

Where evil is present, you should fast and pray a prayer of enquiry to ask what God is saying about any work of the devil you might be experiencing per time. That’s the best counsel I can give you.

