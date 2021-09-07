The need to dissect the current economic challenges of Enugu state and come up with realistic strategies of diversifying the economy of the state in order to bolster the self-sustainability programmes of the state, is the main thrust of this edition of The Starlite Newspapers Annual Awards and Lecture Series coming up on the 11th of September 2021. The event, which is the brainchild of the leading Newspaper in the South East of Nigeria, The Starlite Newspapers based in Enugu state, was conceptualized to serve as a reward mechanism for leading political and private sector players.

Coming at a period of global economic recessions, which has been felt across all the states of the federation, occasioned by the aftereffect of the COVID-19 pandemic, the need to find better ways of weaning Enugu state and indeed other states, from the federation account, the organizers of The Starlite Awards and Lecture Series are of the belief that ideas that’ll be delivered at this forum will go a long way in defining clear paths for economic recovery for the state. The Publisher and Editor-in-chief of The Starlite Newspapers, Mr. Harrison Ogara, who made the assertion recently in Enugu, described the event as “a conflagration of ideas that will move the state to unprecedented levels”.

He explained that this year’s event, which is the second for the publication, “is meant to go beyond the normal handing over of plaques, but academic and scholarly exhortation that’ll make a deep impact on the political class that’ll grace the event”. His words: “We decided to use this edition to make a statement that will be imbibed by the political class; a statement that will be used as template for Enugu State and other states on how to change the narrative of economic growth that goes beyond sharing monthly allocations in Abuja”.

The event will be attended by the Governors Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi, Willy Obiano (Anambra) and Yahaya Bello (Kogi), Minister of Foreign Affairs, Mr. Geoffrey Onyeama and other leaders and captains of industry.

It will be held at the Princess Alexandria Auditorium of the University of Nigeria, Nsukka.

