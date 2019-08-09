The Board of Directors, The Sun Publishing Limited, has approved the appointment of Mr. Onuoha Ukeh as new Managing Director/Editor-in-Chief.

Ukeh, currently the Editor, Daily Sun, takes over from Mr. Eric Osagie, whose letter of resignation coincided with the expiration of his four-year tenure as Managing Director/Editor-in-Chief, and nine years in the Executive Directorate of the company.

The board also approved the appointments of Mr. Iheanacho Nwosu, Bureau Chief, Nation’s Capital, as new Editor, Daily Sun; Adetutu Folashade-Koyi, News Editor, as Editor, Nation’s Capital and the North; Beifoh Osewele, Deputy Editor, News and Willy Eya, Politics Editor.

The appointments take effect from today.

The Board thanked Mr. Osagie for his immense contributions to the growth of The Sun in the last four years as chief executive officer, and assured him that his place in the history of The Sun’s evolution is assured.

Under Osagie’s tenure, the company witnessed phenomenal growth as salaries and emoluments were promptly paid, even under harsh economic climate.

His tenure also saw to the relocation of the editorial and business departments to a brand new city office in Ikeja

In his letter to the board chairman, Osagie said he was leaving The Sun fulfilled.

According to him, “it is with utmost gratitude to you for the opportunity to serve in the executive management position in the past nine years, four of which was as managing director.

“I am leaving, confident the company will continue to wax stronger, growing from strength to stregth. Even as I bow out, I want to believe I will continue to be a member of The Sun family. I will continue to contribute my quota to the growth of this exceptional and vibrant brand.”

The new MD holds a Master’s degree in Communication Studies from the Lagos State University (LASU) and a Post-graduate Diploma (PGD) in Communications Studies from the same university.

He also holds a Higher National Diploma (HND) (Upper Credit) in Book Publishing from the Yaba Collage of Technology, Lagos, and Diploma in Journalism from the Nigerian Institute of Journalism, Ogba, Lagos.

Ukeh had held senior editorial positions in several publications, including: Editor, Saturday Sun; Deputy Editor, Daily Sun; Associate Editor, The Sun; Assistant Editor, The Sun; Daily Editor, The Post Express; Chief Sub-Editor, The Post Express; Metro Editor, The Post Express; Senior Production Editor, Champion Newspaper and Chief Sub-Editor, Sentinel Magazine, among others.

He did a Senior Management Programme (SMP) at the Lagos Business School, Pan-Atlantic University (former Pan-African University), Lagos. He is a member of the Lagos Business School Alumni Association (LBSAA); member, Nigerian Guild of Editors (NGE); and member, Nigerian Union of Journalism (NUJ).

The new MD is co-author, Inside the Newsroom, God’s Field Marshals and Democracy of Our Land: The Story of Nigeria’s Fourth Republic.

The new daily editor, Nwosu holds a Master’s degree in Mass Communication from University of Lagos and a first degree in same discipline from the Benue State University, Makurdi.

From when he joined The Sun, he has held the position of Bureau Chief, Nation’s Capital and Assistant Editor in charge of Politics .

Prior to joining the Sun, Nwosu had a stint at the Champion Newspaper where he held the positions of Group Politics Editor and Deputy Editor, Daily.

Osewele holds a B.A (Hons) degree in English Language and Literature from the University of Lagos (Unilag) and Diploma in Journalism from the Nigeria Institute of Journalism (NIJ), Ogba, Lagos.

He began his journalism career in the defunct Concord Press of Nigeria. He had a working stint with ThisDay and later returned to the National Concord from where he moved to The Quest Communications Ltd, a PR agency as Media Manager. He also served as editorial consultant at the Glamour Trends, a soft sell magazine in Lagos.

He joined The Sun as founding Assistant News Editor (City) and rose to the position of Deputy News Editor and and later, Deputy Editor, Spectator (a publication of The Sun Publishing Ltd). Until his news appointment, he was Deputy Editor 2.

A Fellow of the Institute of Change Management, he is married and has children.

Folashade-Koyi started her journalism career as a Test Candidate on the Features Desk of The Guardian, in August of 1997. Less than four months after, she pioneered Natural Health reporting in Nigeria by anchoring four pages of Natural Health in The Guardian l.

A year after, in April 1999, she moved to The Comet Newspaper, as Assistant Editor, and edited the Natural Health pages, which were later expanded to include Science and Health pages.

In search of new challenges, Ms. Koyi left the newspaper in October 2002, for Daily Independent, where she covered the Capital Market beat on the Business Desk.

In July 2003, she was redeployed to cover the Presidential Villa in Abuja, and three months later, was redeployed to cover the Senate.

After eight and a half years, on July 1, 2011, Ms. Koyi joined The Sun Newspaper and also covered the Senate beat. In August 2015, she was appointed the News Editor, Daily.

She is a 1994 Second Class Upper graduate of English (BA Hon’s), from the Lagos State University, Ojo.