

The Board of Directors of The Sun Publishing Limited has approved the appointment of Mr Tope Adeboboye as acting editor, Saturday Sun.

He replaces Mr Femi Babafemi who is proceeding on a leave of absence, having been appointed Director, Media and Advocacy, the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA).

Adeboboye, until his appointment was an Assistant Editor (Features) of Daily Sun title. He attended the University of Ibadan where he obtained a Bachelor of Arts degree in Theatre Arts. He also holds a Diploma in Desktop Publishing, Lagos Secretarial and Computer College, Yaba.

The new editor had served as Features Editor, Daily Sun, 2008-2015 and Assistant News Editor, Daily Sun, 2007-2008.

Prior to joining the Sun, he was Freelance Correspondent in the United States for Daily Sun, 2003-2007; Senior Correspondent, Saturday Punch, 2002-2003; Senior Correspondent, National Interest, 2001-2002; Senior Correspondent, Eko Today, 2000-2001; Staff Writer, National Concord, 1998-2000; Proof Reader, Concord Newspapers, 1993-1998.

An award-winning journalist, Adeboboye clinched Abubakar Imam Prize for Newspaper Features Writer of the Year, Nigeria Media Merit Award, (NMMA), 2000/2001; Abubakar Imam Prize for Newspaper Features Writer of the Year, NMMA, 2008; Travel and Tourism Reporter of the Year, 2009; Abubakar Imam Prize for Newspaper Features Writer of the Year, 2011; and Editor’s Choice Award, International Library of Poetry, Maryland, USA, 2005.

He has to his credit two literary works: Songs of My Rebirth, (poetry collection), 2017 and Sunny Side of Midnight (novel), 2020.

Babafemi, as director of media and advocacy, NDLEA, will leverage on his almost two and half decades experience in journalism, media and strategic communications to lead the publicity and advocacy campaigns of the Agency as envisioned by its new Chairman/Chief Executive, Brig. General Mohamed Buba Marwa (retd).

Babafemi holds a Master’s degree in Public and International Affairs from the University of Lagos and a Bachelor of Arts in English Language from the Obafemi Awolowo University, OAU, Ile-Ife. He also holds certificates in Communication Strategies, Royal Institute of Public Administration (RIPA), London, 2008; Managing People For Strategic Advantage, Lagos Business School, Pan-African University, Lagos, 2009; and Effective Public Relations Planning, The Management School, London, 2011.

Having joined The Sun in 2003 as a pioneer staff, he left as Deputy News Editor in 2008 to join the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC as the agency’s Head of Media and Publicity. He returned to The Sun in April 2012 as an Assistant Editor and promoted Deputy Editor in June 2013. In January 2017, Babafemi was appointed the substantive Editor of Saturday Sun.

With over 24 years post-graduation experience in Journalism, Media and Public Relations, Communication Strategies and Reputation Management, Babafemi started his career in journalism from the defunct National Concord.

An author of two books and member, US-based Investigative Reporters and Editors (IRE), the Nigerian Union of Journalists (NUJ) and the Nigerian Guild of Editors (NGE), among others, he had attended various international conferences and seminars, including World Bank/United Nations Conference, Istanbul, Turkey, 2009; United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) Conferences, New York, USA, 2009, 2010 and 2011; International Anti-Corruption Conference, London, UK, 2010 and Commonwealth Heads of Anti-Corruption Agencies Conference, Gaborone, Botswana, 2011.