From Adanna Nnamani, Abuja

The Sun Newspapers’ Assistant News Editor and State House Correspondent, Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, has been nominated alongside other women, by the Nigeria Outlook Media Group, for the Women Trailblazer Award.

Juliana has put 25 years in media practice, starting out as a page planner and rising through the ranks to becoming one of the strongest female voices for development journalism, women and children’s rights and clean energy.

She has covered several beats including education, health, labour, sports, before being assigned to cover the State House, Abuja.

Juliana joined The Sun in 2010 and is known for her forthrightness, integrity and excellence on the job, which are the qualities that attracted organisers of the award to her.

Other media personalities like Tundun Abiola (Arise News), Maupe Ogun-Yusuf (Channels TV) and Osasu Igbinedion (AIT) were listed among the 50 Under-50 trailblazers in the country.

Others nominated for Excellence Awards are Minister of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development, Hajiya Sadiya Umar Farouk, her counterpart in the Ministry of FCT (State), Rahma Tijani Aliyu, First Lady of Kebbi State, Dr. Zainab Shinkafi-Bagudu, Senator Aishatu Ahmed, Kadaria Ahmed and Nasiru Dano.

Other U-50 trailblazers include Nwanneka Nkumah, Sarah Abdul, Mansura Isa, Maijidda Modibbo, Ummeeta Rabiu, Chibuba Bloom Osuala (of Hollywood), Elizabeth Elohor, Chidinma Gift Nnamoko – Orairu, Uche Pedro, Becky Olubukola, Amina Musa, Ifeatu Eze Nnamoko, and Ogugua Okonkwo.

Nigeria Outlook, in a statement, said the award was being held to celebrate the African woman and to step up the advocacy for female folk to be accorded their rightful place in the scheme of things on the continent.

