By Oguwike Nwachuku

The best way to not feel hopeless is to get up and do something. Don’t wait for good things to happen to you. If you go out and make some good things happen, you will fill the world with hope, you will feel yourself with hope… – Barack Obama.

Exactly two years and four months ago, precisely on Saturday, January 15, 2020, when then Senator Hope Odidika Uzodimma mounted the saddle as Governor of Imo State, there was no indication the society was ready to give him the opportunity to prove his mettle. Not even the media were ready to believe the message of hope he was bringing to his people in Imo State after Uzodimma got up to do something – make good things happen. Though his brief swearing-in ceremony was greeted with much pomp and circumstance; fanfare, excitement and expectation, his emergence through the instrumentality and decision of the highest court in Nigeria, the Supreme Court, which ruled that Rt. Hon. Emeka Ihedioha, was wrongly sworn-in as Governor did not help matters. To many, the Supreme Court ruling on January 14, 2020 that Ihedioha, ab initio, did not win the election that brought him into power on May 29, 2019 was more like a hard pill to swallow.

Attacks, criticisms, blackmail, slander, propaganda, fake news, hate speeches and all manner of inexplicable negative tendencies were deployed by known and unknown forces, in and outside Imo State, by those who invested in the Ihedioha Project, to ensure that Uzodimma did not have a breather, talk-less of succeeding in the assignment given to him by God or bringing hope to all. In the bitterness of heart of those who lost power and may have suffered diarrhea of the stomach as a result, they even vowed to make Imo State ungovernable for Uzodimma. And they did. Wittingly or unwittingly, they entered into partnership with purveyors of fake news and hate speeches who made the social media their place of abode, swooping on Imo State, inventing all manner of narratives they knew were unfounded, but were proud they were destroying the state after being paid by their sponsors. Not only did the sponsors invest hugely in the pursuit of a review of the decision of the Supreme Court, they also deployed other tactics like refusal to hand over to Uzodimma, all of which geared towards making it practically impossible for the newly sworn-in governor to function. In the ensuing circumstance, the coming on board of Uzodimma in 2020 with no hand over note, no money to run the government, disoriented civil service, broken down infrastructure, impassible city and rural roads, backlog of unpaid pension, among others, it was uncertain to the fickle-minded, including some of the governor’s supporters, where his government was headed. The situation was made worse by the global Covid-19 pandemic that crept into Nigeria, anchoring in Imo State like in other states, and making governance difficult for those in positions of authority. But it was certain to God, the Architect of the Universe and the compass driver of the Imo State ship with Uzodimma as the captain, where the governor would be heading. All attempts to let the people rethink what those who lost power and were determined to undermine the relatively young government of Uzodimma were telling them fell on deaf ear. However, we knew that with time the society will come to terms with the reality that is Uzodimma’s government, anchored on 3-R mantra of reconstruction, rehabilitation and recovery.

For sure, we knew that his government is not just ordained by God but purposeful, devoid of deceit, corruption, recklessness, fraud and arbitrariness. Uzodimma’s government is simply people-oriented and it amounts to an understatement to say that he was fully prepared to pilot the affairs of Imo State and serve the people sincerely and truthfully. The above foundation is necessary for us to properly situate the award Governor Uzodimma will receive from the management of The Sun Publishing on Saturday, May 7, 2022 in Lagos as Governor of the Year (2021) this weekend. When the Managing Director of the company, Mr. Onuoha Ukeh came to convey the message to the governor, accompanied by two of his title editors, he specifically noted that the award was being given to the governor because of what he has done within two years in office in the area of road reconstruction, among others. Ukeh said: “We note that as governor, you are silently working to make the state better. Although your achievements seem to be drowned by security challenges, they are there for those who are unbiased to see. “Within the short period of being in office, you have given Imo indigenes many reasons to be happy. You are recovering from previous state actors, private property acquired with state resources. You have also recovered lands illegally taken from hapless citizens by previous state actors and given them back to the original owners. “You have done much to reconstruct roads in the state capital, including Douglas Road to Naze Junction, Links Hotel Road, Chukwuma Nwoha Road, Hospital Junction, Umuguma to High Court Road, Bank Road/Assumpta Avenue, Emmanuel College to Pastoral Centre, Imo Police Headquarters Road, Nekede Old Road Bridge, Amakohia Flyover Road, Ebere Links end of new Government House Road, Amakohia-Onitsha (DSS) Road, Works Road by Bala Suya, Cherubim Junction to Owerri Club Road, Ahiajoku Centre-Port Harcourt Road and Umezuruike-Warehouse Road, among others.

“Similarly, the Owerri-Orlu and Owerri-Okogwe dual carriageway, which are critical intercity roads, are being reconstructed and dualised to serve as major gateway to the evolving cities in the state. “At a time when public utilities are in decay across the country, Uzodimma is restoring hope by rehabilitating these infrastructure. For the first time in decades, public taps are dispensing water in some parts of Owerri. “Uzodimma government has built a new Polytechnic at Omumma, remodeled and rebranded the University of Agriculture and Environmental sciences, Umuagwo to make it a cutting-edge institution, repackaged the Imo State University by providing state-of-the-art equipment, just as primary and secondary schools are also receiving attention.” Was Governor Uzodimma excited about the award? Your guess is as good as mine. But the governor’s happiness over the award is to the extent that “it would spur him to offer greater service to the state and the people.” Governor Uzodimma’s words: “I am so excited to receive this award from a medium like yours. The award is for the people of the state; without them I couldn’t have achieved anything. I will forever remain grateful to my people. They have stood behind me. Because of them, I’m being honoured. I want to promise them that the award will only encourage me to do more for them.” Against all odds, Uzodimma has proven the naysayers wrong with the recognition he is receiving from the Sun. In the history of recognitions accorded to sitting governors in Nigeria, one is yet to see any being so awarded with Governor of the Year within just two years in office. Like Ukeh pointed out, we are not under any illusion that those who vowed to make Imo State ungovernable for Uzodimma were conscious of his determination to achieve within short a period, feats they were not able to record in eight years themselves.

Therefore, the recourse to stop Uzodimma by all means possible, even if it means inventing insecurity was part of the game plan. Leadership is all about service. It is everything hard work and dedication to the course of the people. It is also about telling he people the truth to win their confidence. It is not for fun that Jesus Christ told his followers in John 8:32 that “And you shall know the truth and the truth shall set you free.” Today, by the recognition our amiable and loving governor is receiving, one can only say that Imo people are free because they have known the truth. “The honours and awards fall to those who show their good qualities in action,” Aristotle said, adding, “What is the essence of life? To serve others and to do good.”

I love former President of the United States of America, Barack Obama for so many reasons chief of which is his simple nature, selflessness and disdain for rabid materialism. Before Governor Uzodimma came on board, Imo people had had their fair share of leaders who concentrated their energy on amassing the people’s common patrimony. They were the ones Obama seems to be addressing when he said that, “focusing your life solely on making a buck shows a poverty of ambition. It asks too little of yourself. And it will leave you unfulfilled.” Governor Uzodimma presents a different picture from such characters. No wonder he is at home with the people. Little wonder this recognition because of his resolve to serve the people unconditionally and give to them what naturally belongs to them through selfless service. Congratulations my Governor! Congratulations Onwa Imo!

Nwachuku, Chief Press Secretary/MediaAdviser to Governor Uzodimma writes from Owerri