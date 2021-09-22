The Group Managing Director of the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC), Mallam Mele Kyari, has described his nomination for The Sun Man of the Year 2020 Award as a loud call to double his efforts in delivering on his mandate .

Speaking when he received The Sun delegation led by the Managing Director/Editor-In-Chief, Mr Onuoha Ukeh, who visited to present to him a letter notifying him of his nomination as The Sun Man of the Year 2020, in Abuja, Kyari said he was humbled by the recognition.

He stressed that singling him out forcthe award in the midst of millions of illustrious Nigerians would propel him to surpass his current feat.

The NNPC boss said: “I wonder if I do deserve this award because I’m just doing what I have to do as NNPC GMD. I’m working according to my conscience and the need to make this place a better place. That is the least I can do. Doing something that makes you happy without regret and being honoured for it gives a good feeling. This appreciation comes from the depths of my heart.

“To be singled out among many excellent Nigerians is also good, but this is a huge challenge. I can’t query your choice of me. Irrespective of my thoughts, it’s a challenge to do more to show I merit the honour and add one more step everyday. It’s a call to more duty, to make Nigeria a better place because there are people watching what you’re doing.”

The elated NNPC GMD said he was looking forward to receiving the award on October 16, while giving assurance of working in the best interest of all Nigerians.

Noting that “ no country develops without being inclusive,” Kyari said being inclusive, in his context, does not mean the usual ethnic narrative but a strategic cause aimed at achieving national cohesion.

“There is hunger everywhere and challenges everywhere. So, inclusion is key here so it can benefit everyone and you would see all these issues of secession die down,” he added.

Earlier in his remarks, The Sun MD told Kyari that his name was selected by the newspaper’s board of editors, after a rigorous procedure that considered many factors bordering mainly on achievements and character.

Listing why the NNPC GMD was chosen, he said: “We note that following the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020, you, realising the condition of the country’s existing healthcare system, rallied operators in all oil and gas sectors to raise over N21 billion to support the fight against the spread of the disease.

“Under your leadership, 26 per cent of the fund raised to support the fight against COVID-19 was deployed for the provision of logistics and in-patient support equipment such as ambulances, ventilators, isolation centres, etc, with every state of the federation benefitting from the donations.”

He said at the heat of the COVID-19 pandemic, the NNPC continued to deliver on its mandate by signing the Engineering, Procurement and Construction (EPC) contract of the NLNG Train-7 project with the SCD JV Consortium comprising affiliates of Saipem, Chiyoda and Daewoo.

“Last year, NNPC recorded major strides in the gas sector with the commissioning of the Oredo Integrated Gas Handling Facility (IGHF) and the Liquefied Petroleum Gas Storage and Dispensing Unit, constructed to address domestic gas supply challenges. The facilities currently deliver over 200 million standard cubic feet of dry gas per day and 330 metric tonnes of Liquefied Petroleum Gas (cooking gas) which is equivalent to 16 units of 20 tonnes LPG trucks per day into the domestic market.

“As NNPC GMD, you have ensured the publication of the Audited Financial Statements of the Corporation and its 19 subsidiaries registered under the Companies and Allied Matters Act (CAMA) 1990, as amended alongside that of the National Petroleum Investment and Management Services (NAPIMS) to provide clarity on Joint Venture finances. This is the first time the Corporation’s Audited Financial Statements were ever made public.”

The Sun MD noted that Kyari had led NNPC to achieve a $300 million reduction in the cost of the AKK Gas Pipeline contract via contract renegotiation from the initial $2.8billion.

He further stated that the NNPC executed a Joint Venture agreement with NIPCO to help in the marketing and distribution of the product, with the aim of getting as many Nigerians as possible to migrate to the use of gas as automotive fuel.”

The Sun Awards ceremony will be held at the Expo Convention Centre, Eko Hotel & Suites, Victoria Island, Lagos on Saturday, October 16.

Apart from Kyari, others who will receive awards are: Governor Nyesome Wike of Rivers State (Man of the Year); Governor Abdullahi Ganduje of Kano State and Governor Yahaya Bello of Kogi State ( Governor of the Year); Governor Mai Mala Buni of Yobe State (Political Icon); and Comrade Philip Shaibu, Deputy Governor of Edo State (Sports Personality).

Others are Allen Onyema, chairman, Air Peace and Dr. Adedeji Adeleke (Exceptional Philanthropist); Brig Gen Mohammed Buba Marwa (retd), chairman, National Drugs Law Enforcement Agency and Brig Gen Ibrahim Shuaibu, Director General of the National Youths Service Corps (Public Service); Engr Nnamdi Ezigbo, chairman, SLOT Systems Limited and Dr. ABC Ojiakor, chairman, SEPLAT Petroleum Company Ltd (Entrepreneur of the Year); Alhaji Mustapha Ado, chairman, Ammasco International Ltd and Chief Ebuka Onunkwo, Chairman, Seahorse Lubricant Industries Limited (Industrialist of the Year).

Also to be honoured are First Lady of Ondo State, Chief Mrs. Betty Anyanwu-Akeredolu (Most Supportive First Lady,); Chief Obinna Iyiegbu (Obi Cubana), chairman of Cubana Group (Hospitality Icon) and Kanayo O. Kanaya, star actor and producer (Nollywood Icon).

Other award winners are Mr. Moses Ekpo, deputy governor of Akwa Ibom State, Chief Olabode George, Prof George Obiozor, President-General of Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide and Amb. Babagana Kingibe (Lifetime Achievement); Chief Frank Okafor, chairman of Marco Polo Group Limited and Prince Chris Igwe, chairman, Mainland Oil Limited (Investor of the Year).

