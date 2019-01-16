The Registrar, Joint Admission and Matriculation Board (JAMB), Prof. Ishaq Oloyede, has commended The Sun Publishing Limited for its annual awards, saying he liked the newspaper’s sense of judgement in picking winners.

Expressing excitement over his emergence as The Sun Public Service award winner, he said he was particularly pleased that the reforms his leadership has undertaken in JAMB have enthroned efficiency, effective services and credibility in the examination body so mush so that a credible media organisation like The Sun would deem it fit to consider him for an honour .

Speaking when The Sun Managing Director/Editor-in-Chief, Mr. Eric Osagie, led a delegation to present a notification letter on the Public Service Award, Oloyede confessed that neither him nor any of his directors solicited or expected the award.

He said from the way the award came he was convinced it was based on pure recognition of diligence, hardwork and dedication to duty by staff and management of JAMB.

Oloyede said: “I thank you for finding me worthy of the award. I must confess that neither me nor any of my directors solicited or expected the award. However, we are extremely grateful for the recognition, not because we want more awards but because we appreciate your sense of judgment that earned us the award.

“The award was obviously not for me alone but entire staff and management of JAMB that labour tirelessly to ensure that the institution remains a credible establishment that services the needs of Nigerians.”

The registrar promised that his leadership will continue to drive reforms in JAMB.

Speaking earlier, The Sun Managing Director explained that Public Service Award was bestowed on head of a government agency or parastatal whose actions caused transformation in the country.

He said the choice of Oloyede was based on reforms and salient achievements he brought to JAMB since his appointment in August 2016, stressing that he had demonstrated integrity and probity in administration of the institution.

Osagie said: “You have not only unearthed corruption in the system, but you have also remitted money realised from the sale of UTME forms and other sundry services far above your predecessors. It was an unprecedented feat in Nigeria.”

He congratulated Oloyede on the award and encouraged him to attend the award night scheduled to hold in Lagos on January 25, 2019.