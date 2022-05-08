From Stanley Uzoaru, Owerri

Igbo groups under the aegis of the Coalition of South East Youth Leaders, (COSEYL) the umbrella body of all the youth groups in the South East geopolitical zone has congratulated chief Emmanuel Iwuanyanwu who they described as their grand patron for emerging one of the winners of The Sun Publishing Ltd iconic ” Lifetime Achievement Award”.

A statement by the President General of the youth groups, Goodluck Ibem, it noted that the award is not a fluke but a recognition of Iwuayanwu’s contribution to the society .

Ibem said “This award by the Sun Newspaper is a testament that Chief Iwuanyanwu contributions to his society as a philanthropics, a consummate politician, a world class Engineer and a builder of men as well recognised by many both in Nigeria and across the globe.

“Light, they say can not be hidden, Chief Emmanuel Iwuanyanwu is a true light to his generation and we are very proud of his positive contributions towards the advancement of humanity.

“In Nigeria today, the name of Chief Iwuanyanwu ranks among the first eleven in the field of Engineering. Magnificent structural buildings and quality roads in Nigeria have his imprints. The Imo State Airport which have served the people of South East for so many years today was made possible by him when he single handedly donated $2 million for the completion of the airport.

“A consummate Politician and an accomplished Engineer, Chief Iwuanyanwu is a perfect choice for the Sun Lifetime Achievement Award because as a believer in people, his business style has favoured a mentoring ambience which has spawned protégés who are leading lights in the political and Engineering industry in Nigeria today.

“His personality attributes revolves round four elements, viz: Professionalism, Honour, Integrity and Passion, all which have been brought to bear in his Engineering and business ventures.

“He is humble, humane and does not sing his praise because of his believe and conviction that all that he does is rewarded by God. Time will fail us to elucidate the litany of achievements of this great man of honour.” Ibem stated.