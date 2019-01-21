chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Dozzy Group of Companies, Sir Daniel Chukwudozie, has said among all honours he has ever received The Sun Manufacturer of the Year is the most cherished.

Chukwudozie will on January 25, 2019 receive the award along 20 others who would also be honoured at The Sun Awards ceremony holding at Convention Centre, Eko Hotels & Suites, Victoria island, Lagos.

Speaking in Lagos when the Managing Director/Editor-in-Chief, The Sun Publishing Limited, Mr. Eric Osagie, led a delegation to formally notify him of his award, Chukwudozie also charged the newspaper to sustain the excellent standards of practice and conduct that have given it an edge over competitors in its 16 years of operation.

He said it was such rare character and quality exhibited by The Sun that have transformed it into one of Nigeria and Africa’s best news organisations.

Chukwudozie said: “I am proud of your achievement, which is why I can say boldly that of all the awards I have ever received, The Sun Award is the one I cherish most because of the hard work and commitment put into it by the management. I like the excellent way you have adopted in determining winners of the awards, using their contributions to humanity and the Nigerian economy as yardstick.

“I want to appreciate The Sun for this recognition. When you started some years ago, you were clear in you mind where you were going and I am happy today that you have maintained that commitment to hard work. We are proud of you people; we are proud of the work you are doing.”

On The Sun specifically, he said: “The Sun has chosen to become one of the best in Nigeria and Africa in general. We are proud of the great work you are doing.”

Chukwudozie enjoined the management and staff of The Sun to work extra hard in all spheres of responsibility to stay ahead of competition at all times.

Earlier, The Sun MD said Chukwudozie was picked as the Manufacturer of the Year 2018 in recognition of his giant strides in the industrial and manufacturing sector, which have made great impact on the economic development of the country.

Listing what Chukwudozie had done in business, he said from 1982 when he ventured into business as a trader to date, he had “exhibited hard work, resilience and dedication, which have helped him to build Dozzy Group to a conglomerate.”

According to him, in the last 36 years Chukwudozie has been in business, he had “established Dozzy Oil and Gas Limited, Speciality Oil Company Nigeria Limited, Dozzy Plastics Industries Limited, Dozzy Guttroff Gas Limited and Dozztephan Industries Limited, among others.

“Today, your contributions in the food and beverages, plastics, lubricants, industrial gas, real estate and hospitality have not only generated more 5, 000 jobs but also serve Nigerians products, like Piko juice, biscuits, farm-fresh yoghurts and bottled water, among others.”

He said the Manufacturer of the Year Award was bestowed annually on “that business person whose efforts in the manufacturing sector have boasted the economy immensely.”